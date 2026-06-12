Rare 16th Century Manuscript to Be Gazetted as Sarawak Heritage, Nominated for UNESCO Recognition

A rare manuscript chronicling the adventures of Sultan Tengah will be declared Sarawak heritage and nominated for UNESCO's Memory of the World register, marking a significant step in preserving the region's historical legacy.

PETALING JAYA: A rare 16th century manuscript titled 'The Adventures of Sri Sultan and Sultan Tengah to a Mountain' is set to be officially gazetted as a Sarawak heritage item and nominated for inclusion in UNESCO 's Memory of the World register.

The announcement was made by Sarawak's Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, following a meeting of the Sarawak Heritage Council yesterday. The council unanimously agreed that the manuscript should be preserved and promoted as a vital component of Sarawak's cultural heritage, as reported by the Borneo Post. This decision underscores the state's commitment to safeguarding its historical treasures and sharing them with the global community.

The manuscript, written in Arabic, was authored by Sultan Tengah, also known as Sultan Ibrahim Ali Omar Shah. He was the son of Sultan Muhammad Hassan, the ninth ruler of the Brunei sultanate who reigned from 1582 to 1598. Following his father's death, Sultan Tengah was installed as the Sultan of Sarawak in 1599 to prevent a succession dispute with his elder brother, Sultan Abdul Jalilul Akhbar, who later became the tenth Sultan of Brunei.

The document provides a rare glimpse into the political and cultural landscape of the time, offering insights into the philosophy, leadership, and legitimacy of Sultan Tengah as a ruler. It is considered an indispensable primary source for reconstructing the history and biography of this significant figure. A research team from the Sarawak Museum Department and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia's Sarawak branch began in-depth studies on the 179-page manuscript in 2021.

By 2022, with assistance from Amanah Khairat Yayasan Budaya Melayu Sarawak and manuscript experts from UiTM Sarawak, the document was fully transliterated and translated. Minister Karim emphasized that this discovery opens doors for deeper studies into classical texts, including linguistic styles, writing techniques, and symbolism.

'This discovery provides opportunities for deeper studies into the linguistic style, writing techniques, and symbolism found in classical texts,' he said. The manuscript not only enriches Sarawak's historical narrative but also contributes to the broader understanding of Malay sultanates and their legacies.

In a separate development, Karim announced that the Sarawak Museum Department has received 88 donations in 2025, including six ceramic jars, an old Mushaf al-Maliki Quran manuscript, personal passports and documents from 1939-1940, seven sets of historical firefighter uniforms, and hornbill-related artifacts. So far this year, the department has recorded 39 donations. The minister revealed plans for an exhibition in 2027 to showcase the growing collection of artifacts and heritage items donated by the public.

These efforts highlight Sarawak's proactive approach to preserving its diverse cultural heritage, ensuring that future generations can appreciate and learn from the past. The gazettement of the manuscript and its UNESCO nomination represent a significant milestone in this ongoing endeavor





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Manuscript Sarawak UNESCO Sultan Tengah Heritage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AirBorneo apologises for Sabah, Sarawak flight disruptions, commits to service recoveryKUCHING: AirBorneo has apologised to guests affected by recent flight delays and cancellations across Sarawak and Sabah, acknowledging the disruption, inconvenience and uncertainty experienced by trav

Read more »

Sarawak JKR hands over RM100 million school projects in BintuluThe Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) has handed over two new school projects in Bintulu worth more than RM100 million to the Ministry of Education (MOE). The projects, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Samalaju and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Orang Kaya Mohammad Bintulu, were built by Empayar Setia Sdn Bhd and EPR (Kuching) Sdn Bhd respectively.

Read more »

CAAM reminds AirBorneo of consumer obligations as Sabah, Sarawak flights disruptedKUCHING, June 11 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) is closely monitoring recent flight disruptions involving AirBorneo services across Sabah and Sarawak and has...

Read more »

Make state funding fair by law, says Sarawak deputy ministerSharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali says the country needs proper laws to ensure fair treatment for states despite changes in government.

Read more »