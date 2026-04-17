RapidKL Bus Collision Leaves Owner Bearing Own Repair Costs, Public Safety Concerns Rise

A car owner was forced to pay for their vehicle's repairs after being hit by a RapidKL bus, with claims of brake issues and difficulties in seeking compensation raising significant public safety concerns.

A recent incident has sparked public concern over the safety of public transport in Malaysia , specifically involving a RapidKL bus. The owner of a car, who wishes to remain anonymous, claims they were forced to bear all repair costs for their vehicle after it was hit by a RapidKL bus. This situation is contrary to the usual practice where the at-fault party's insurance covers damages.

The incident, which occurred on the morning of March 11th, was brought to light through a post on Threads by user @simplelee22. The car owner alleges that the bus driver admitted to brake issues with the bus shortly after the collision. This admission has amplified worries among the public regarding the mechanical condition and safety standards of buses operating on Malaysian roads. The Threads post quickly gained traction, garnering over 2,800 likes and more than 700 shares.

Further complicating matters for the car owner, they were reportedly informed by an insurance agent that filing a third-party claim against the RapidKL bus's insurance was not possible. This is due to a specific classification for public transport vehicles within Malaysia's insurance framework. The agent explained that such vehicles are categorized differently, meaning the affected party cannot pursue a third-party claim on the bus's policy. Instead, the car owner was advised that their only recourse was to claim under their own insurance policy.

As a consequence of this directive, the car owner had to use their own insurance to cover the extensive repair costs. This decision resulted in the loss of their No-Claim Discount (NCD), a benefit that typically reduces future insurance premiums. The owner expressed their frustration, stating they had to pay for everything out of pocket, despite the accident being attributed to the RapidKL bus. This financial burden, coupled with the increased insurance premiums for the following year, has left the owner feeling wronged.

While this particular incident is still unfolding, it's worth noting that past occurrences have seen different responses. In 2019, after a RapidKL bus was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Taman Keramat, the then CEO of Rapid Bus, Mohd Azam Omar, encouraged affected vehicle owners to submit claims with relevant documentation via email. It remains unclear if such a claims process is still in place or was effectively implemented.

The underlying issue of mechanical failures in public buses remains a significant concern. Even though the car owner in this recent incident did not sustain any injuries, the possibility of a public bus with faulty brakes operating on busy roads, shared with motorcyclists, pedestrians, and even schoolchildren, raises serious safety questions. The situation has resonated with other road users, with some sharing similar negative experiences. One individual commented that despite making complaints about RapidKL bus and LRT services since 2022, there has been no improvement, and conditions have reportedly worsened.

Under Malaysian law, public transport vehicles are subject to regular inspections and must meet safety standards set by the Road Transport Department (JPJ). Operating a bus known to have mechanical defects is a violation of the Road Transport Act 1987. This incident highlights a critical need for greater accountability and transparency regarding the maintenance and safety of public transportation fleets. TRP has reached out to RapidKL for a statement and will provide updates as they become available. This article is based on social media posts, and the claim that the bus driver admitted to brake issues has not been independently verified.





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Rapidkl Bus Accident Insurance Claims Public Transport Safety Malaysia

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