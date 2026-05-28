Rapid KL Train Derails Near Chan Sow Lin, Prompting Extensive Shuttle Service

A Rapid KL train derailed near Chan Sow Lin station on May 28, disrupting the Ampang‑Sri Petaling Line. The operator launched shuttle trains and free buses, while engineers investigate the cause.

Rapid KL confirmed that a train on the Ampang‑Sri Petaling Line derailed near Chan Sow Lin station in Kuala Lumpur on May 28, causing a major disruption to commuter services.

The incident occurred as the train approached a railway switch, and at the time there were twenty‑five passengers aboard. No serious injuries were reported, but the derailment forced the operator to suspend regular service on the affected segment while engineers worked to secure the train and restore the track. Rapid KL's technical team was immediately dispatched to assess the cause, which investigators suspect may involve a mechanical fault in the switching mechanism, although a full report is still pending.

In the meantime, the company activated a series of temporary arrangements designed to keep commuters moving and reduce congestion on the network. Under the provisional service plan, trains originating from Sentul Timur are now turning back at Pudu station at four‑minute intervals, while a shuttle service runs between Ampang and Maluri every six minutes using Platform 2. An additional shuttle operates between Maluri and Chan Sow Lin via Platforms 1B and 2B at eight‑minute intervals.

Trains from Putra Heights are being turned back at Bandar Tasik Selatan every six minutes, supplemented by shuttle trains linking Bandar Tasik Selatan to Cheras and Cheras to Pudu, each running at eight‑minute intervals. To further alleviate passenger load, free shuttle buses have been deployed on routes between Hang Tuah station and Cheras as well as between Hang Tuah and Pandan Jaya, with buses arriving roughly every fifteen to twenty minutes depending on traffic conditions.

Commuters were urged to consult the Rapid KL mobile app or station information desks for real‑time updates and to consider alternative rail routes such as the Kelana Jaya LRT line or the MRT network for onward travel. Authorities also reminded passengers that assistance is available at all affected stations. Station officers and auxiliary police personnel are on hand to guide those who need help navigating the temporary arrangements or who have mobility concerns.

Rapid KL emphasized that safety remains the top priority and that services will continue to be monitored closely until normal operations can safely resume. The operator cited a similar incident on May 18 on the Kelana Jaya LRT line, where a train experienced a technical fault that halted its movement and caused delays. Both events have prompted a review of maintenance procedures and a call for heightened inspections of switching equipment across the network.

Rapid KL has pledged to keep the public informed as investigations progress and to implement any necessary improvements to prevent future disruptions





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Rapid KL Train Derailment Chan Sow Lin Commuter Disruption Shuttle Service

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