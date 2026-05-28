Rapid KL Train Derails Near Chan Sow Lin, Massive Shuttle Service Deployed to Mitigate Disruption

A Rapid KL train on the Ampang‑Sri Petaling line left the tracks near Chan Sow Lin station on 28 May, prompting a comprehensive temporary service plan that includes frequent shuttle trains and free buses to keep commuters moving while repairs are underway.

Rapid KL confirmed that a train on the Ampang‑Sri Petaling Line derailed near the Chan Sow Lin station in Kuala Lumpur on 28 May 2024, prompting an immediate disruption to the line's regular service.

At the time of the incident, twenty‑five passengers were aboard the train when it struck a railway switch and left the tracks. No serious injuries were reported, but the event forced the operator to activate an extensive contingency plan to keep commuters moving while the damaged unit was recovered and repairs were carried out. The technical team of Rapid KL was dispatched to the scene within minutes and began a thorough investigation of the switch failure that caused the derailment.

While the damaged train was being lifted back onto the rails, engineers inspected the surrounding track infrastructure for any signs of fatigue or misalignment that could have contributed to the incident. In parallel, the operator re‑configured its service pattern across the entire Ampian‑Sri Petaling corridor to provide alternative transportation options. Trains originating from Sentul Timur now reverse at Pudu station every four minutes, while shuttle services have been introduced between Ampang and Maluri on Platform 2 at six‑minute intervals.

Additional shuttle trains operate between Maluri and Chan Sow Lin on Platforms 1B and 2B every eight minutes, and services from Putra Heights turn back at Bandar Tasik Selatan every six minutes, complemented by shuttle connections between Bandar Tasik Selatan and Cheras and between Cheras and Pudu at eight‑minute intervals. To further alleviate congestion, Rapid KL deployed free shuttle buses on several routes.

Buses run between Hang Tuah station and Cheras and also between Hang Tuah and Pandan Jaya, with arrival frequencies of fifteen to twenty minutes depending on traffic conditions. Commuters were advised to use other rail lines, such as the Kelana Jaya LRT, the Kajang line, or the monorail, to reach their destinations while the disruption persists.

Station officers and auxiliary police personnel have been positioned at key stations to assist passengers requiring help, provide information, and ensure orderly boarding of the substitute services. The operator emphasized that safety remains its top priority and that a full safety audit of the affected segment will be completed before normal operations resume. The derailment follows a recent technical glitch on the Kelana Jaya LRT line on 18 May, when a train stalled and caused delays across that route.

Both incidents have highlighted the challenges of maintaining an aging rail network amid rising passenger demand. Rapid KL's management has pledged to accelerate infrastructure upgrades, increase routine inspections, and invest in modern signalling systems to reduce the likelihood of future service interruptions. Stakeholders, including the Ministry of Transport and local commuter groups, have called for transparent reporting on the root causes of the derailment and for a clear timetable for the implementation of safety enhancements.

As the railway works continue, commuters are urged to stay informed through official Rapid KL channels and to plan their journeys with the alternative services that have been put in place





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Rapid KL Derailment Chan Sow Lin Shuttle Buses Rail Service Disruption

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