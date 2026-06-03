Rapid KL Resumes Direct Services Between Putra Heights and Sentul Timur, but Transfer Required for Ampang Route

Rapid KL has resumed direct services between Putra Heights and Sentul Timur, but passengers travelling to and from Ampang will still need to transfer at Chan Sow Lin Station. The operator said additional inspections and monitoring are still being carried out before full normal operations can resume.

Direct Putra Heights - Sentul Timur services have resumed, but passengers travelling to and from Ampang will still need to transfer at Chan Sow Lin Station . While most of the damaged infrastructure has been restored, the operator said additional inspections and monitoring are still being carried out before full normal operations can resume.

Under the temporary arrangement, passengers can once again travel directly between Putra Heights and Sentul Timur without needing to transfer trains. However, journeys between Ampang and Sentul Timur will continue to require a transfer at Chan Sow Lin Station, with Rapid KL estimating an additional five minutes of travel time during peak hours. Under the current operating mode, trains from Sentul Timur are running directly to Putra Heights and vice versa at five-minute intervals.

This restores the main through-service on the Ampang and Sri Petaling LRT network, which had been disrupted since the incident at Chan Sow Lin Station. Meanwhile, trains originating from Ampang are currently terminating and reversing direction at Chan Sow Lin Station. These services are also operating at five-minute frequencies, allowing passengers to continue their journeys with a single interchange.

Passengers travelling from Sentul Timur to Ampang are required to transfer at Chan Sow Lin Station using Platforms 1B and 2B. Those heading from Ampang towards Sentul Timur must transfer via Platform 1A, with station staff and auxiliary police available to provide assistance if needed. To support the temporary rail operations, Rapid KL is continuing to provide free feeder shuttle bus services on affected corridors.

A total of 10 buses have been deployed on the Chan Sow Lin-Masjid Jamek-Bandaraya and Chan Sow Lin-Maluri-Pandan Jaya-Ampang routes, with frequencies ranging between 15 and 20 minutes depending on traffic conditions. Most of the repair works at Chan Sow Lin Station have been completed. The Ampang Line will operate under a temporary operating mode. In a separate update issued today, Rapid KL said most repair works at Chan Sow Lin Station have now been completed.

The progress has enabled the operator to implement the temporary operating mode while continuing with the final stages of verification and monitoring. According to the company, engineering and technical teams have repaired damaged infrastructure, replaced affected components, and restored critical systems. The recovery effort also included rerailing the affected train and moving all involved carriages back to the depot for detailed inspections and evaluation.

Despite the progress, Rapid KL said additional inspections, technical verification, system adjustments, and specialised monitoring remain ongoing. These measures are intended to ensure that all operational and infrastructure elements meet the required safety standards before full services are reinstated. Passengers are advised to stay updated through Rapid KL's official social media channels and the MyRapid PULSE application. The operator said further announcements will be made as repair and verification works continue





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Rapid KL Putra Heights Sentul Timur Ampang Chan Sow Lin Station

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