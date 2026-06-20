Rapid KL Launches Digital Monthly Pass for Unlimited Travel via TNG eWallet

Rapid KL has introduced a new digital Rapid Monthly Pass that can be purchased and activated through the TNG eWallet app, offering unlimited travel for 30 days across its entire network including LRT, MRT, Monorail, BRT Sunway, Rapid KL buses and MRT feeder buses. The service aims to digitize public transport, reduce cash transactions and eliminate queues at station counters, while remaining open to both citizens and non-citizens at a price of RM150.

Rapid KL has introduced a digital Rapid Monthly Pass, allowing users to purchase and activate unlimited travel directly through the TNG eWallet application. The initiative is part of Rapid KL's broader effort to digitise public transport services and transition toward a more efficient, cashless mobility ecosystem.

By moving the activation and renewal process to smartphones, the service eliminates the need for commuters to queue at station counters. The Rapid Monthly Pass provides unlimited travel for 30 consecutive days across the entire Rapid KL network, covering the LRT, MRT, Monorail, BRT Sunway, Rapid KL buses, and MRT feeder buses. While the My50 Pass is available exclusively to Malaysian citizens, the Rapid Monthly Pass is open to all users, including non-citizens.

This provides a flexible travel option for a wider range of passengers who require frequent access to the network. Priced at RM150 for a 30-day validity period, the pass is intended to offer cost savings for frequent commuters. Rapid KL expects the digital implementation to increase accessibility to public transport and reduce the volume of physical transactions at stations.

To use the digital pass, users must have a smartphone with Near Field Communication (NFC) functionality and the latest version of the TNG eWallet app. For those who prefer traditional methods, physical passes will continue to be available for purchase at Rapid KL station counters





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Rapid KL Digital Pass TNG Ewallet Public Transport Cashless Unlimited Travel

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