Ramen Ichinisan: Experience Authentic Japanese Ramen at PJ's Restoran SS2 Chow Yang Kopitiam

Discover the delightful ramen experience at Ramen Ichinisan, a Japanese stall run by Chef Masahiro Saito and his wife, located in Restoran SS2 Chow Yang Kopitiam, PJ. Enjoy lighter tonkotsu ramen bowls at an accessible price point, offering a variety of flavors like Black Garlic Tonkotsu and Spicy Tonkotsu. Open from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm, closed on Mondays.

Venture into the heart of a local coffee shop in Petaling Jaya and discover a delightful deviation from the familiar – Japanese ramen. Ramen Ichinisan, helmed by Japanese chef Masahiro Saito and his Malaysian wife, brings a touch of authentic Japanese cuisine to Restoran SS2 Chow Yang Kopitiam. This innovative concept offers ramen at a more accessible price point compared to standalone restaurants, making it a tempting option for budget-conscious diners.

Previously operating a popular stall in Jalan Ipoh’s Keng Nam Hai and gaining recognition on social media, Chef Saito now brings his culinary expertise to this spacious coffee shop setting, which spans four shoplots. Within this environment, you can explore the lighter side of tonkotsu ramen. The broth leans towards a lighter style, designed to be less salty, ensuring a more pleasant dining experience without the need for immediate water or coffee to neutralize any lingering aftertaste. This approach caters to those who appreciate a less heavy and less intensely salty flavor profile compared to traditional richer, fattier broths. \Ramen Ichinisan offers a diverse menu, providing a range of options to satisfy different palates. The Black Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen (RM19) stands out with its smoky burnt garlic oil infusion that adds depth to the lighter tonkotsu broth. For those who prefer a richer, soy-sauce-based experience, the Shoyu Tonkotsu Ramen is available. And for those seeking a fiery kick, the Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen (RM20) delivers a potent punch with its chili paste and minced raw garlic, a combination that is guaranteed to ignite the senses. A key component of their ramen is the grilled 'chashu', which is sliced into meaty pieces and grilled to achieve a smoky flavour, enhancing the texture and taste of the ramen. The Dry Noodles with Wasabi further showcases this smoky flavour profile of the 'chashu'. While the noodles are sourced from a distributor, customers can request their preferred cooking texture to personalize their dining experience. The stall also offers a convenient method of enhancing flavours by using broth from your bowl of Shoyu Tonkotsu to pair with your noodles or by adding extra chilli paste to increase the spice level. \Beyond the ramen itself, the setting adds to the appeal. Located within the bustling environment of Restoran SS2 Chow Yang Kopitiam, the stall provides a casual and relaxed atmosphere, ideal for a quick and satisfying meal. The coffee shop setting allows for easy access and a familiar dining experience. The stall is located at the furthest lot from the corner for easy access. Ramen Ichinisan serves from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm, with a closing day on Mondays. This provides ample opportunity for diners to explore the flavors of authentic Japanese ramen in a local coffee shop setting. To sweeten the deal, new customers can enjoy a special offer by using code VERSAMM10 upon signing up, with a minimum cash spend of RM100, which includes a free RM10. Terms and conditions apply. Don't miss the chance to experience a lighter take on the classic tonkotsu ramen from a skilled Japanese chef in the heart of PJ. The restaurant also has a selection of tasty side dishes for a complete and fulfilling meal. Remember to try out a range of flavours, the restaurant is looking forward to seeing you there





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Ramen Japanese Food Petaling Jaya SS2 Tonkotsu Black Garlic Spicy Ramen Food Stall Coffee Shop Restaurant

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