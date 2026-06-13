Raja Muda Perlis Visits Fire Victims, Urges Electrical Safety and Vigilance

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, the Raja Muda of Perlis, visited Kampung Seberang Alor, Kuala Perlis, to deliver initial aid from MAIPs to eight families who lost their homes in a morning fire. He was briefed by fire and welfare officials, met with each family to offer condolences, and stressed the importance of regular electrical checks, proper appliance use, and eliminating negligence to prevent future tragedies.

His Royal Highness Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, the Raja Muda of Perlis , graciously visited victims of a fire in Kampung Seberang Alor , Kuala Perlis , to present an initial contribution from the Majlis Agama Islam Dan Adat Istiadat Melayu Perlis (MAIPs).

The visit follows a devastating blaze early this morning that destroyed homes and left eight families homeless. The royal party was welcomed by Datin Marzita Mansor, Chairperson of the State Women, Family and Community Development Committee, and Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor, Chief Executive Officer of MAIPs.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin was briefed by state fire officials, including Senior Fire Superintendent I Wan Mohd Hamizi Wan Mohd Zin, and the Director of the Perlis Social Welfare Department (JKM), Ku Chik Ku Mat Esa. The Raja Muda personally met with each affected family to convey condolences and hand over MAIPs' emergency aid.

He urged the public to regularly inspect their homes' electrical wiring to prevent short circuits, advising them to always switch off and unplug unused electrical appliances before leaving home and to avoid overloading sockets. He emphasized the need to eliminate the '3L' attitude-Lupa (forget), Lalai (negligent), and Leka (careless)-especially when cooking or handling flammable materials. Early awareness, he stated, is crucial for protecting the safety and property of neighbors





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Perlis Raja Muda Perlis Fire Victims Maips Electrical Safety Emergency Aid Kampung Seberang Alor Kuala Perlis Short Circuit Negligence

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