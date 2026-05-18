Raja Muda Perlis announces list of recipients for 83rd King's Birthday Awards

The Raja Muda of Perlis has officially announced the list of recipients for the 83rd King's Birthday Awards to mark the Perlis State's 83rd birthday celebration, presented by His Royal Highness, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail.

The Raja Muda of Perlis , Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, has officially announced the list of recipients for the 83rd King's Birthday Award s to mark the Perlis State's 83rd birthday celebration, presented by His Royal Highness, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail.

His Royal Highness graciously bestowed the Darjah Kebesaran Seri Setia Syed Sirajuddin (SSSJ) to the Raja Muda. The King also granted the SSSJ to the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr. Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, and the Tengku Puteri Mahkota of Perlis, Datuk Seri Datin Paduka Hajah Sharifah Fazira Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail.

In addition, the Setiausaha Negara, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, was honored with the Darjah Seri Paduka Mahkota Perlis (SPMP), and other recipients included the Panglima Angkatan Tentera, Jeneral Datuk Malek Razak Sulaiman; the Police National Chairman, Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail; the Chief of the Services of National Importance Commission, Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz; the former Police National Chairman, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain; and the Pengerusi bersama MIGHT, Tan Sri Dr. Ahmad Tajuddin Ali.

The Darjah Dato’ Setia Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail (DSSJ), translating to Datuk Paduka, was awarded to the close relatives of the Sultan, Yang Mulia Tengku Ariez Hazaril Tengku Datuk Paduka Abdul Halim, and the Chief Executive Officer of PPK Technology Sdn Bhd, Ts. Dr. Aminuddin Datuk Paduka Ahmad Kayani.

Furthermore, the Darjah Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Perlis (DPMP) was presented to Shaharrudy Othman, the Deputy Head of केOperational Research Division. Five recipients were honored with the Darjah Datuk Setia Paduka Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail (DSPJ), including the Markas 5 Divisyen Commander, General Shamshor Jaafar; the Operation and Training Chief, General Hashim Osman; Dr. Jasmeet Singh Saren Manjit Singh from the Ministry of Health Malaysia; the Firefly Airlines Captain, Wan Muzairul Wan Mahazir; and the Institute of Chartered Accountants Malaysia (MIA) President, Saniza Said.

Lastly, four recipients were lauded with the Darjah Datuk Panglima Sirajuddin Jamalullail (DPSJ), three with the Darjah Setia Mahkota Perlis (SMP). Dated: [CURRENT_DATE] Source: Utusan Arau, Malay Mail Online, Malaysi





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