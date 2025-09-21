Raja Muda of Perlis Promotes Perlis Cuisine in Indonesia

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, introduced Perlis cuisine, with a focus on kurma daging, to Indonesian restaurant operators and chefs during the Universiti Malaysia Perlis International Leadership Mobility 2025 program. The culinary promotion events were held in Jakarta and Bandung, fostering cultural exchange and strengthening ties between Malaysia and Indonesia.

JAKARTA: The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, spearheaded a culinary initiative aimed at promoting Perlis cuisine, specifically the iconic kurma daging , to restaurant operators and chefs in Indonesia. This endeavor took place during the Universiti Malaysia Perlis International Leadership Mobility 2025 program, a platform designed to foster cultural exchange and strengthen international relations.

The culinary promotion sessions, held in Jakarta and Bandung from September 12th to 18th, showcased the rich flavors and heritage of Perlis through its signature dish. His Royal Highness, accompanied by the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, the Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia, and the Indonesian Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, personally oversaw the events, underscoring the significance of this culinary diplomacy. The promotion wasn't just about food; it was about sharing culture, fostering understanding, and building bridges between Malaysia and Indonesia. The choice of Jakarta and Bandung, both major culinary hubs in Indonesia, ensured maximum exposure and a receptive audience for the Perlis cuisine. The inclusion of prominent figures like the Indonesian Minister further elevated the profile of the event and indicated the importance placed on this initiative. Discussions were held with various culinary professionals in these two Indonesian cities, opening doors for potential collaborations and future integration of the dish onto Indonesian menus. The presence of key figures at the food promotion sessions also demonstrated the high regard and respect the Indonesian government and culinary community have for the Raja Muda of Perlis and the Malaysian delegation. The whole initiative was conducted to showcase the diverse Perlis culture to Indonesians and invite them to appreciate it. \The response from the Indonesian culinary community was overwhelmingly positive. Alldilah Arief Permadi, General Manager of Holiday Inn Express Jakarta Matraman, expressed his honor at being chosen to promote kurma daging and enthusiastically expressed his interest in adding the dish to their menu. He noted the relatively simple preparation of the dish, highlighting the similarity of ingredients to those commonly used in Indonesian cuisine, making it easily adaptable for local chefs. Chef Koay Chee Ming, Executive Chef at Pullman Jakarta, and also a Malaysian, shared his pride in being able to prepare a dish from his home country for the royal delegation. He acknowledged the vast opportunities Jakarta's rapidly growing culinary landscape offered for diverse and unique dishes, like the kurma daging. This positive reception reflected the potential for kurma daging to gain popularity among Indonesian diners and the eagerness of the Indonesian culinary community to embrace new flavors and cuisines. The promotion session served as a conduit for cultural exchange and provided a glimpse into the unique Perlis heritage. The enthusiastic response indicates the strong potential for kurma daging to not only become a sought-after culinary delight but also to further strengthen the ties between Malaysia and Indonesia. The feedback from chefs and restaurant managers was essential in the whole process, providing insight into the practical aspects of introducing a new dish into the Indonesian market. \Beyond the culinary promotions, the Raja Muda of Perlis, who also serves as the President of the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council, used the opportunity to foster community spirit and religious understanding. During the leadership program, he presented donations to three mosques in Jakarta and Bandung, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bonds of brotherhood and nurturing unity within the Muslim community. He reiterated his vision for a future where the Muslim community stood united, supporting one another, and striving towards a brighter future. His emphasis on raising a knowledgeable, competitive, and virtuous young generation further underlined his commitment to the holistic development of the community. The inclusion of charitable initiatives showcased the Raja Muda's dedication to both cultural exchange and community development. The donations to mosques not only provided tangible support but also served as a symbol of solidarity and goodwill, furthering the relationship between the Malaysian and Indonesian communities. These acts of generosity reflect the Raja Muda's commitment to promoting shared values and building bridges between cultures. The leadership program therefore represents a multi-faceted effort encompassing culinary promotion, cultural exchange, and community engagement. The integration of cultural exchange alongside charitable activities exemplifies a broader commitment to cultural diplomacy and fostering a sense of shared responsibility, and this approach has helped to reinforce the existing friendship and cooperation between Malaysia and Indonesia. The promotion of the dish has been linked to larger aims to further friendship, understanding, and cooperation between the two countries and their people





