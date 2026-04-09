Raja Muda of Perlis Outlines Five Key Areas to Improve SPM Results

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, the Raja Muda of Perlis, emphasized five critical aspects for enhancing Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results in Perlis during the Award Ceremony for Excellence, Commendation, Special SPM Awards 2025, and Sports Excellence Awards.

Kangar, Perlis : The Raja Muda of Perlis , Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, has emphasized five key areas crucial for enhancing the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia ( SPM ) examination results in Perlis . His Royal Highness delivered this message during the Award Ceremony for Excellence, Commendation, Special SPM Awards 2025, and Sports Excellence Awards of the Tuanku Syed Putra Foundation (YTSP) Perlis , held in Kangar today.

The goal is to ensure continuous improvement in the increasingly dynamic educational landscape through transparent, comprehensive, and strategic post-examination evaluation.\The first area highlighted by Tuanku Syed Faizuddin involves a thorough examination of SPM achievement trends in Perlis, encompassing both the current year and previous years. This includes analyzing school performance and subject-specific results to identify patterns of improvement that can be further strengthened. The second aspect focuses on understanding the variations in performance between urban and rural schools, as well as among students from diverse backgrounds. This is essential to ensure that opportunities for excellence are expanded in a more inclusive manner. Third, an analysis of students requiring additional support is vital, considering factors such as attendance, motivation, discipline, socioeconomic status, and family support. This will enable more targeted and effective interventions.\His Royal Highness further stated that the fourth aspect involves evaluating the effectiveness of existing intervention programs. This includes assessing their impact on improving student achievement and identifying best practices for broader implementation. The fifth and final area concentrates on continuous improvements in Teaching and Learning (PdP), particularly in terms of pedagogical approaches, the use of modules, and more systematic monitoring. The aim is to ensure that the educational system in Perlis is constantly evolving to meet the needs of the students and to achieve even greater success in the SPM examinations. Also present at the ceremony was the Raja Puan Muda Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil. A total of 51 SPM 2025 candidates received awards at the ceremony, including three recipients of the Excellence Award, 10 recipients of the Commendation Award, and 38 recipients of the Special Award, in addition to two recipients of the Sports Excellence Award





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