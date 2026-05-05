Rafizi Ramli Provides Statement to MACC in RM1.11 Billion Misappropriation Probe

Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, the Pandan MP and former Economy Minister, appeared at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya for a second statement recording session regarding allegations of abuse of power and misappropriation involving RM1.11 billion in investments. He affirmed his cooperation with the investigation, stating that the process was conducted fairly and methodically.

Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli , the Member of Parliament for Pandan and former Minister of Economy, arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC ) headquarters in Putrajaya to provide a statement regarding allegations of abuse of power and misappropriation involving investments totaling RM1.11 billion.

Wearing a white shirt and black suit, Rafizi arrived in a dark-colored Volvo SUV around 9:30 AM for his second recording session as part of the ongoing investigation. While he declined to elaborate on the details of the questioning, he assured that the process was being conducted according to established procedures. Rafizi emphasized that the investigation was thorough, with each event being examined chronologically.

He stated that he had nothing to hide and that the treatment he received during the process was fair and without issues. The focus of the inquiry, he noted, was on procedural matters rather than financial misconduct or bribery. The previous session had concluded around 6:45 PM the day before, and Rafizi expected a similar duration for the current session.

The investigation, which began on February 13, 2025, has so far involved statements from 22 individuals, including ministers and senior government officials. Rafizi reiterated his commitment to cooperating fully with the authorities, underscoring the importance of transparency in addressing the allegations





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Rafizi Ramli MACC Investigation Misappropriation Abuse Of Power

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