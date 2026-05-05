Rafizi Ramli Continues MACC Investigation Over RM1.1bil Investment

Former Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli is assisting the MACC with an investigation into alleged abuse of power and misappropriation of funds related to a RM1.1 billion investment deal involving a collaboration between the Economy Ministry and Arm Holdings. He maintains the probe focuses on procedural matters, not corruption.

PUTRAJAYA: Former Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli returned to the Malaysian Anti- Corruption Commission ( MACC ) headquarters today to further assist in an investigation concerning alleged power abuse and misappropriation related to RM1.1 billion in investments.

This marks his second appearance before the MACC, following an initial statement provided on Monday, May 4th. Rafizi emphasized that the current scope of the investigation does not center around corruption or illicit financial dealings, but rather focuses on the adherence to established procedures. He stated that the inquiry is primarily concerned with verifying the correct application of protocols and processes, all of which are documented within government records.

Upon his arrival at 9:30 am, he confidently asserted he has nothing to conceal, responding to questions from the assembled media. The investigation stems from allegations surrounding a semiconductor investment deal, specifically a strategic partnership forged between the Economy Ministry and Arm Holdings. This collaboration has drawn scrutiny, prompting the MACC to delve into the details of the agreement and the processes followed during its formation.

Rafizi, representing the Pandan parliamentary constituency, refrained from offering extensive commentary, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation and the need to avoid potentially compromising the process. He reiterated his commitment to full cooperation with the MACC, underscoring his willingness to provide any information requested to facilitate a thorough and impartial examination of the matter. The MACC’s investigation is being conducted under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009, which addresses the abuse of position for personal gain or gratification.

This section of the Act allows the MACC to investigate individuals suspected of leveraging their official roles for improper benefits. Datuk Mohd Hafaz Nazar, the MACC’s senior investigations director, previously confirmed Rafizi’s summons, highlighting the commission’s proactive approach to ensuring accountability and transparency in government investments. Mohd Hafaz also stated that Rafizi’s cooperation is crucial to the successful completion of the ongoing investigation, emphasizing the importance of a collaborative approach between the MACC and individuals involved in the matter.

The RM1.1 billion investment in question represents a significant financial undertaking, and the MACC’s scrutiny reflects the government’s commitment to safeguarding public funds and ensuring responsible investment practices. The focus on procedural matters suggests that the MACC is examining whether the appropriate due diligence was conducted, whether all necessary approvals were obtained, and whether the investment aligns with the government’s overall economic objectives.

The outcome of the investigation could have implications for future investment decisions and the governance of strategic partnerships involving government ministries. Rafizi’s willingness to cooperate and his assertion that the investigation is focused on procedures rather than corruption may indicate a belief that any irregularities, if found, are likely to be unintentional or related to administrative oversight.

However, the MACC will ultimately determine the findings based on the evidence gathered during the investigation. The semiconductor industry is a critical sector for economic growth, and investments in this area are often seen as vital for technological advancement and job creation. The strategic collaboration between the Economy Ministry and Arm Holdings aimed to bolster Malaysia’s position in the global semiconductor supply chain, but the allegations of power abuse and misappropriation have cast a shadow over the project.

The MACC’s investigation is expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the investment and whether any wrongdoing occurred. The investigation is being closely watched by the public and stakeholders in the semiconductor industry, as it could have far-reaching consequences for Malaysia’s investment climate and its reputation as a responsible and transparent investment destination.

The MACC’s commitment to a thorough and impartial investigation is essential to restoring public trust and ensuring that government investments are made in a manner that benefits all Malaysians. The completion of the investigation and the release of its findings will be a crucial step in addressing the concerns raised and promoting good governance in the country





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Rafizi Ramli MACC Investigation Economy Ministry Arm Holdings Investment Corruption Misappropriation Semiconductor RM1.1 Billion

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