Racial Discrimination Widespread in Malaysian Room Rental Market, Study Finds

A new study reveals that racial discrimination persists in Malaysia's room rental market, with over 40% of listings nationwide excluding at least one race. The study, conducted by Architects of Diversity, highlights the prevalence of race-based preferences on rental platforms, the most affected being the Indian community. The report calls for the removal of discriminatory filtering tools and urges the government to enact a Residential Tenancy Act to protect renters.

A new study released on April 10, 2026, by Architects of Diversity reveals that race-based exclusions are prevalent in Malaysia 's room rental market, extending beyond the Klang Valley and affecting more than 40 per cent of listings nationwide. This report, titled The Room Rental Discrimination Vol. 2: The Semenanjung Report, examines the prevalence of racial preferences in room rental advertisements across the country.

Architects of Diversity (AOD), a Malaysian organization dedicated to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, conducted the study to assess the extent of discrimination within the housing market. The study analyzed 40,294 listings on the rental platform iBilik and found that a significant portion of these listings explicitly exclude at least one race. This indicates a systemic issue rather than isolated incidents, highlighting the need for comprehensive measures to address the problem. Furthermore, the findings challenge the notion that such discrimination is limited to urban areas, demonstrating its presence throughout the nation. The widespread nature of this practice underscores the urgency of implementing effective strategies to ensure fair access to housing for all, irrespective of their racial background.\The study's results indicate that Indians are the most frequently excluded group, with 31.4 per cent of listings expressing a preference against them. However, the report also notes variations in exclusion patterns across different states. For example, Melaka shows a significantly higher rate of exclusion, with 46.7 per cent of listings indicating racial preferences. Perak also exhibits a concerning rate of 40.7 per cent. Moreover, the study reveals emerging regional trends, including increased exclusion of Malays in northern states such as Kedah, Penang, and Perak. In specific areas like George Town and Tanjung Tokong in Penang, Malay exclusion rates reach concerning levels, demonstrating how local demographics influence discrimination patterns. The study also highlights the connection between rental costs and discrimination levels, observing that exclusion is more prominent in lower-cost rental segments. Listings priced below RM400 show a 42.5 per cent exclusion rate for Indian tenants, compared with 37.9 per cent for units between RM400 and RM700, and 21.7 per cent for rooms above RM1,000. These findings suggest that discrimination disproportionately affects lower-income tenants, further restricting their access to affordable housing. The state-level data also reveals substantial variations, with Perak recording the highest overall discrimination rate at 66.3 per cent, followed by Melaka at 60.5 per cent and Johor at 55.2 per cent. These disparities underscore the complexity of the issue and the need for targeted interventions.\The report identifies race-based filtering tools on rental platforms as a significant contributor to the problem. Architects of Diversity recommends the removal of racial preference filters, arguing that these tools facilitate discrimination regardless of the stated intention. The study highlights that iBilik, a prominent rental platform, has not removed its racial preference feature since the release of the initial study, with the company defending the tool as a means of promoting 'compatibility between housemates'. AOD strongly disagrees with this characterization, emphasizing that the practice of allowing landlords to exclude entire racial groups based on preferences results in discrimination. The report references the illegality of such practices under housing anti-discrimination laws in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, indicating that Malaysia is lagging in protecting tenants' rights. The report also stresses that landlords should not use race as a proxy for assessing tenant reliability. AOD advocates for stronger legal protections, including a comprehensive Residential Tenancy Act, to address the issue. The organization's executive director, Jason Wee, urges the Housing and Local Government Minister to introduce the Residential Tenancy Act in the upcoming parliamentary session, stressing the necessity of providing both landlords and renters with clear legal safeguards and ending the reliance on discriminatory filters. He emphasizes that the continued absence of this law allows platforms like iBilik to perpetuate discrimination and leaves both landlords and tenants vulnerable to unfair practices





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Racial Discrimination Room Rental Housing Market Malaysia Tenant Rights

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