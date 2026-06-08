Quantum Space to Go Public via Merger with Inflection Point Acquisition

Space infrastructure company Quantum Space is set to become a publicly traded company through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Inflection Point Acquisition. The deal, valued at $1.2 billion, will help accelerate the development of Quantum Space's Ranger spacecraft platform and expand manufacturing facilities. The platform is designed for national security, civil, and commercial missions.

Space infrastructure company Quantum Space has announced plans to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Inflection Point Acquisition . The deal, valued at approximately $1.2 billion, includes a $300 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) led by Inflection Point Asset Management.

Proceeds from the transaction will be used to accelerate the development of Quantum Space's flagship Ranger spacecraft platform and expand manufacturing facilities. The platform is being developed for national security, civil, and commercial missions. Quantum Space is led by former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, after which the combined company will operate as Quantum Space and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker 'QSPC'





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Quantum Space Inflection Point Acquisition Merger Public Offering Ranger Spacecraft Platform Jim Bridenstine

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