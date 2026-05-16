QEH Director Dr Abd Kahar Abdul Asis Emphasizes Operational Improvement Initiatives for Enhanced Healthcare Delivery System

Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) Director Dr Abd Kahar Abdul Asis highlighted efforts to strengthen the healthcare delivery system, focusing on more efficient, comfortable, and high-quality treatment for patients through operational improvement initiatives.

Kota Kinabalu: Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) remains committed to strengthening efforts to improve its healthcare delivery system, ensuring that patients receive more efficient, comfortable, and high-quality treatment, said its Director Datuk Dr Abd Kahar Abd Asis, who mentioned various operational improvement initiatives including streamlining patient admission management and enhancing coordination among healthcare teams at the hospital.

He stated that these efforts are carried out to ensure that healthcare delivery runs in a more organised, smooth, and responsive manner, in line with current needs





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Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) Director Dr Abd Kahar Abdul Asis Operational Improvement Initiatives Streamlining Patient Admission Management Enhancing Coordination Among Healthcare Teams Healthcare Delivery Patient Care International Nurses' Day 2026 Nursing Profession Healthcare System

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