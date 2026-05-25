The Putrajaya Corporation has announced a 30% reduction in monthly rental rates for food courts, hawker stalls, and markets under its management for 12 months. The initiative is expected to benefit 244 petty traders and provide targeted assistance to help them manage their operational burdens.

Putrajaya Corporation announces 30% rental rate reduction for food courts and markets, aimed at supporting petty traders affected by the economic climate . The initiative, set to benefit 244 traders, is expected to provide targeted assistance to help traders manage their operational burdens amidst a challenging economic climate .

Traders wishing to qualify for the rental reduction must settle outstanding rental arrears up to May 2026. Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Hannah Yeoh said the government is also encouraging traders to adopt healthier and more sustainable community practices, reducing the use of single-use plastics and offering healthier food options to customers.

In addition to the rental rate reduction, the government is introducing an additional incentive for senior citizens, with a 10-15% discount on food purchases at participating food courts and markets. The initiatives are part of the government's larger effort to support the local community and economy, particularly those most affected by the economic challenges. The moves are seen as a positive step in reducing the financial burden on petty traders and promoting a more sustainable and equitable environment for all.

The Putrajaya Corporation is urging traders to sign up for the rental reduction program using a specified code and to meet the minimum cash-in requirement. meanwhile, a seperate Vellfire and G-Wagon linked to ex-national football player has also been seized by JPJ in Bukit Bintang during luxury rai





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Putrajaya Corporation Rental Rate Reduction Food Courts Markets Petty Traders Economic Climate Subsidy Sustainable Community Practices Single-Use Plastics Healthy Food Options

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Petty Trade Rents Reduced as Part of Putrajaya Corporation Entity Effort to Ease Operating BurdensThe corporation’s initiative will provide traders with the opportunity to restructure their rental commitments more stably and sustainably, while also focusing on healthier food options and sustainable community practices.

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244 peniaga kecil di Putrajaya nikmati manfaat kurang kadar sewa bulanan 30 peratus244 peniaga kecil di Putrajaya nikmati manfaat kurang kadar sewa bulanan 30 peratus

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