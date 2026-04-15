Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced significant apprehension regarding the nation's current economic performance, stating that growth trajectories are falling short of both internal and external projections. He highlighted a recent contraction in GDP and stressed the urgent need for proposals to revitalize domestic economic expansion, acknowledging the war in Ukraine and Western sanctions as significant contributing factors to the economic pressures. While war spending initially spurred growth, it has led to inflation and strained state finances, though recent oil export earnings have provided some relief.

President Vladimir Putin has publicly acknowledged a worrying deceleration in Russia 's economic momentum, indicating that the nation's growth trajectory is presently falling below anticipated levels. Addressing a government meeting focused on economic matters, Putin underscored that this underperformance is not only disappointing to experts and analysts but also falls short of the forecasts provided by the government and the Central Bank itself.

This admission comes as official statistics reveal a concerning trend of economic decline, with GDP experiencing a contraction of 1.8 percent in the January-February period. Putin emphasized his expectation of receiving concrete proposals for additional measures designed to effectively resume growth within the domestic economy, signaling a desire for decisive action to counteract the current sluggishness.

The Russian economy, while initially showing resilience and even growth spurred by massive Kremlin expenditures on its prolonged military offensive in Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions, is now facing the discernible consequences of these sustained efforts. The substantial financial commitment to the war, which commenced with a full-scale assault in 2022, did initially confound predictions of an economic collapse. However, this spending spree has demonstrably fueled inflation, placed considerable strain on sectors of the economy not directly involved in the conflict, and has propelled Russia's external debt to its highest point in two decades.

The economic expansion observed last year was a modest one percent, and even before Putin's latest pronouncements, officials had been forecasting another year of sluggish development in 2026, with the economy already experiencing shrinkage at the beginning of the current year.

The financial landscape of Russia is clearly strained by the ongoing costs associated with its military operations in Ukraine and the persistent pressure exerted on its crucial energy export markets since President Putin initiated military action in 2022. The budget deficit recorded in the first three months of 2026 was substantial, equivalent to US$60 billion, representing 1.9% of GDP – a shortfall that has already surpassed the planned deficit for the entirety of the year.

Despite these internal fiscal challenges, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has, perhaps counterintuitively, offered Moscow some degree of financial respite. Recent reports from the International Energy Agency indicate that Russia nearly doubled its earnings from oil exports in the month of March, a development that may provide a temporary buffer against the broader economic headwinds the nation is currently facing





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russia Economy Vladimir Putin Economic Growth Sanctions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singer Joker Xue Shares Hair Loss Photos Amidst World TourSinger Joker Xue revealed photos of hair loss and scalp issues due to hair dyeing during his world tour, prompting fan concern and suggestions. The news comes amid his Changsha leg of the King Of Beasts World Tour and after a previous concert was affected by weather.

Read more »

Crisis in MidEast no longer a distant concernKota Kinabalu: Sabah Entrepreneurs Transformation (SET) Chairman Datuk George Lim said escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are no longer a

Read more »

Wall Street monitors private credit risk as AI disruption, outflows cause concernMADRID, April 15 (Reuters) - Atletico ⁠Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is daring to dream of a fairytale finale after his side survived ⁠a fierce Barcelona fightback to reach their first Champions League semi-final in nine years on ‌Tuesday.

Read more »

Man Wei Chong Aims for Peak Performance at 2026 Thomas CupMalaysian men's doubles player Man Wei Chong expresses confidence in recovering from a knee injury and reaching peak performance for the 2026 Thomas Cup. He emphasizes self-improvement and the need to regain match rhythm following a first-round exit at the Badminton Asia Championships. Malaysia is grouped with England, Finland, and Japan in Group B.

Read more »