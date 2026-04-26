Puteri Sarah Liyana Finds Solace in Prayer Amidst Longing for Love

Actress Puteri Sarah Liyana opens up about her emotional journey as a single woman, finding comfort in prayer and self-reflection while maintaining a positive relationship with her ex-husband for their children's well-being.

PETALING JAYA: Actress Puteri Sarah Liyana , 40, admits that she is no exception to the natural longing of a woman for attention and affection. However, she accepts her current single status and chooses to draw closer to the Divine by pouring out her emotions on her prayer mat.

Sometimes, we also want to be pampered and loved. Now, what I do is pray. After that, I talk to Allah. There are times when it feels like I am talking to myself.

I ask, Why, Allah, why is this happening? I dont want it to be this way, she said during the Studio Sembang audio broadcast with Amelia Henderson. She added that this practice is often done whenever she needs guidance in making decisions. Sometimes, unexpected things happen.

So, I pray for guidance on what I should do, she said. According to her, past experiences have made her more cautious about sharing her problems with others, as well as a fear that drives her to keep her emotions to herself. I am now afraid to tell my story. Even expressing my feelings has become hesitant because I have been stabbed in the back several times.

At the same time, I dont want to burden others who also have their own lives. Continuing her reflection, she also advised her past self to always uphold dignity and self-respect. After praying, I hug myself and say, Sarah, you have done your best. Who else will hug me?

I need to hug myself, she said. Earlier, Puteri Sarah Liyana and director Syamsul Yusof finalized their divorce with a single talaq on June 14, 2023, at the Shariah Lower Court of the Federal Territory.

However, she maintains a good relationship with her ex-husband for the sake of their two children, Syaikhul Islam and Sumayyah





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