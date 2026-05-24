Pulau Banggi Residents Now Can Redeem RM100 Sara Cash Assistance on Island

The availability of the Sara redemption centres on the island of Pulau Banggi has made it easier for residents to obtain essential goods without the need to travel to mainland Kudat.

Pulau Banggi residents can now breathe a sigh of relief as they no longer need to travel to mainland Kudat to redeem the RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) For All cash assistance, following the availability of the facility on the island since September last year.

The aid can now be redeemed at five selected shops on the island, saving residents both time and travel costs previously incurred just to obtain essential goods. For Idris Hassan, 61, the facility not only saves time but also reduces travel expenses that residents previously had to bear. Another resident, Sunny Daniel, also expressed relief, describing the availability of the Sara redemption centres on the island as a timely move to prevent the aid from being spent on logistics costs.

Meanwhile, Nurhayati Abdul Rahman, 34, said the facility has had a significant impact on young families, as kitchen essentials and baby items can now be easily redeemed on the island itself





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Pulau Banggi Sara Cash Assistance Kudat Travel Costs Improvements In Infrastructure

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