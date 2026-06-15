Publisher Challenges Home Minister's Decision to Ban Memoirs of CPM Members

Publisher Chong Ton Sin has filed an application at the High Court to challenge the home minister's decision to ban the memoirs of two Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) members. The decision was made by the home ministry on February 11 and 12, citing continuous surveillance and intelligence that found publications containing communist elements and ideologies were being circulated more openly in the market.

KUALA LUMPUR: The owner of two publishing companies filed applications at the High Court here today to challenge the home minister 's decision to ban the memoirs of two Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) members.

Publisher Chong Ton Sin, who owns Gerakbudaya and the Strategic Information and Research Development Centre, is seeking a court order to quash the ban on Memoir Shamsiah Fakeh: Dari Awas ke Rejimen Ke-10 and Komrad Asi (Rejimen 10): Dalam Denyut Nihilisme Sejarah. The books were written by former CPM members Shamsiah Fakeh and Aziz Suriani. Chong said the ban was irrational as both books had been in circulation for many years.

The home ministry gazetted the ban on the two titles on February 11 and 12, saying continuous surveillance and intelligence had found that publications containing communist elements and ideologies were being circulated more openly in the market. The court fixed August 11 to hear Chong's bid to commence judicial reviews. PKR's Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung and DAP's Bandar Utama assemblyman Jamaliah Jamaluddin, who is Shamsiah's granddaughter, previously criticised the ban.

Jamaliah said the memoir focused on her grandmother's life journey and experiences and had not sparked any extremist activity. She also expressed disappointment with the home ministry's baseless actions and called for a review of the ban. Chong's application was filed on behalf of Gerakbudaya and the Strategic Information and Research Development Centre, both of which are owned by Chong.

The home ministry had stated that the two books were being circulated more openly in the market and that continuous surveillance and intelligence had found that publications containing communist elements and ideologies were being circulated more openly in the market. Chong's application is seen as a challenge to the home ministry's decision to ban the books, with Chong arguing that the ban was irrational and that the books had been in circulation for many years.

The court is expected to hear Chong's bid to commence judicial reviews on August 11. In related news, PKR's Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung and DAP's Bandar Utama assemblyman Jamaliah Jamaluddin had previously criticised the ban, with Jamaliah saying that the memoir focused on her grandmother's life journey and experiences and had not sparked any extremist activity. She also expressed disappointment with the home ministry's baseless actions and called for a review of the ban.

The home ministry's decision to ban the books has been met with criticism from various quarters, with many arguing that the ban was unjustified and that the books did not pose any threat to national security. The court's decision on Chong's application is expected to have significant implications for the publishing industry in Malaysia, with many publishers and authors watching the case closely.

The case highlights the ongoing debate over freedom of expression and the role of the government in regulating the publication of books that may be deemed sensitive or controversial





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