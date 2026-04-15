Public Servants Navigate New Work-From-Home Norms Amidst Productivity Concerns

A new work-from-home directive for public servants faces mixed reactions, with concerns rising over mandatory hourly check-ins disrupting productivity and fostering a sense of mistrust, despite the policy's aim to address the energy crisis.

The government's recent implementation of a work-from-home (WFH) directive has elicited mixed reactions from public servants . While some welcome the reprieve from rising travel costs and time pressures associated with commuting, concerns are mounting over the mandatory hourly check-in system. This system, designed to ensure accountability and prevent slacking, is proving to be a significant disruption to workflow and productivity.

A human resources officer, who preferred to remain anonymous and goes by the pseudonym Neesa, expressed her frustration with the hourly check-ins. She described the process as troublesome, requiring constant attention and alarms to ensure timely logging. The system has also experienced technical glitches, with some locations failing to be detected, forcing employees to resort to taking screenshots as proof of their presence. Neesa argues that this practice, rather than boosting productivity, creates additional administrative burdens and fosters a sense of mistrust among employees, especially those with years of dedicated service. She believes that employees are capable of managing their own time, just as they do in the office, where brief breaks for pantry visits or attending to personal matters are a natural part of the workday. The constant need to have one's phone at hand for hourly check-ins creates an environment of surveillance rather than empowerment.

Neesa also suggested that a three-day-a-week WFH arrangement would be more practical, acknowledging that certain tasks necessitate physical presence in the office. This approach would mitigate the risk of misplacing sensitive files if brought home, allowing for office-based work to be concentrated on specific days, while remote work can be utilized for tasks that do not require physical access to office resources. This balanced approach aims to optimize both productivity and operational security.

Sarah, a 29-year-old working in central Kuala Lumpur but residing in Cheras, found herself busier at home than in the office due to the WFH arrangement. She reported being unable to take any breaks as she was expected to continuously work and log in hourly. While acknowledging the benefit of avoiding morning traffic, the overwhelming workload left her no time for lunch. This highlights a potential issue with the workload distribution or expectation management under the WFH scheme.

Hamdan, 32, who works in Kuala Lumpur and commutes from Petaling Jaya, echoed the sentiment that the hourly check-ins are highly disruptive. He noted instances where meetings lasting for hours were interrupted by the need to excuse himself to perform the hourly check-in, questioning the logic of disrupting work for such administrative tasks. Hamdan also raised concerns about the potential for abuse of the WFH privilege, suggesting that it should strictly mean working from home and not from any location outside the office. He believes that some individuals may exploit the flexibility of WFH, turning it into a situation where they work from anywhere, undermining the intended purpose of the arrangement.

The government's WFH initiative, which commenced yesterday, is expected to involve up to 200,000 civil servants. This measure is part of the government's response to the escalating energy crisis, exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The aim is to reduce energy consumption and operational costs within the public sector. However, the effectiveness and sustainability of this policy will depend on addressing the challenges related to the current implementation, particularly the disruptive nature of the hourly check-in system and ensuring fair workload distribution and trust among employees.





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