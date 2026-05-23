Public Housing in Malaysia Faces Crisis as Nearly a Fifth of Households Have No Savings, Report Says

The report highlights the precarious living conditions of Public Housing residents as they struggle with poverty, lack of savings, and access to essential services. The situation is made worse by the pandemic, with deteriorating infrastructure and persistent issues like recurrent lift breakdowns leading to financial strain and safety concerns.

One shock away from crisis: Report says nearly a fifth of PPR households have no savings, over half can last only three months or less, Living conditions for most PPR residents surveyed appeared to have either stagnated or further declined since the Covid-19 pandemic enduring pervasive littering, vandalised infrastructure and recurring lift breakdowns have become a daily routine for most of them.

Nearly half of the 3,000 respondents said they had never used the public facilities in their PPRs due to hygiene reasons and safety concerns because of rubbish thrown from the upper floors. For instance, gas cylinder cost rises from RM28 to RM50 every time the lift stops working in PPR Bandar Tun Razak residents report paying higher costs for bottled water and other services like food and grocery delivery due to the frequent lift breakdowns





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Public Housing Poverty Savings Infrastructure Lift Breakdowns Efficient City

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