Public barred from search for hiker Jaslinda Saludin on Gunung Batu Putih in Tapah, Perak

The search operation for Jaslinda Saludin, a 49-year-old hiker, on Gunung Batu Putih in Tapah, Perak, has been restricted due to safety concerns. Malaysian Mountain Guides Association chairman Muzafar Mohamad has advised the public to refrain from joining the search, citing the difficulty of the terrain and the risk of inexperienced members of the public entering the area in large groups.

The public is barred from joining the search for hiker Jaslinda Saludin on Gunung Batu Putih in Tapah , Perak , for safety reasons. Malaysian Mountain Guides Association chairman Muzafar Mohamad said this was because the Trans Beratih route - the focus of the search - is a relatively new trail unfamiliar to many, including some forestry mountain guides from Malim Gunung Perhutanan (MGP).

If inexperienced members of the public enter the area in large groups, we are concerned it may result in more tragedies instead of uncovering new leads, he was quoted as saying. He was referring to the cancellation of the public search operations for Jaslinda, 49, scheduled for tomorrow, announced on the Perak MGP Facebook page.

Muzafar noted that the journey to Jaslinda's last location through the Perak route takes at least two-and-a-half days on foot, making the search operation highly challenging. In previous operations, search teams also used helicopters to deploy personnel to the search area because of the long distance and difficult terrain, he said. He suggested that the public donate directly to the Orang Asli communities at Pos Titom and Pos Lenjang in Pahang to assist them in the search instead.

The search operation for Jaslinda is continuing on a targeted, small-scale basis led by the fire and rescue department, focusing on areas identified as having new clues to her disappearance. Jaslinda was reported to have begun the Trans Spencer Chapman trek at 2am on May 23, together with 13 other hikers and two MGP members. She and another climber, Hanafi Neikmad, 41, were reported to have experienced health issues and stopped their ascent.

However, Jaslinda is believed to have continued towards the summit and was last seen on May 24





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Jaslinda Saludin Gunung Batu Putih Tapah Perak Malaysian Mountain Guides Association Muzafar Mohamad

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