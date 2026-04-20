Public Apology and Settlement Reached in Defamation Suit Against Education Minister

Jasin MP Zulkifli Ismail and Harakah representatives issue a public apology to Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, settling a 2023 defamation lawsuit over false claims regarding religious observances in schools.

In a significant development within the Malaysian judicial landscape, Jasin Member of Parliament Zulkifli Ismail , alongside Harakah newspaper and its former editor-in-chief, Mazlan Jusoh, have issued a formal public apology to Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek .

This resolution stems from a defamation suit filed in 2023, concerning inflammatory statements that falsely accused the minister of restricting takbir recitations and religious prayers during a Palestine solidarity week at educational institutions. The facts presented in court confirmed that such restrictions were never implemented, rendering the previous claims factually incorrect and damaging to the reputation of the minister. During the proceedings at the Sessions Court, the agreed judgment was read aloud by Zulkifli, who acknowledged that the published allegations had caused significant public misunderstanding and served to tarnish the professional integrity of the plaintiff. Judge Hilmiah Yusof presided over the matter, recording the consent judgment which mandates that the three defendants pay a total of RM15,000 in legal costs. Beyond the financial penalty, the defendants have entered into a binding undertaking to cease the dissemination of these claims. They are strictly prohibited from repeating, republishing, or commenting on the defamatory material across any platform, including print media, social media, and digital channels. Furthermore, the defendants are required to take proactive measures to ensure the total removal of the defamatory content from all domains under their control. Speaking to the press after the hearing, Minister Fadhlina Sidek expressed her relief, emphasizing that her primary objective was the restoration of her honor and the correction of the public record. While she had been fully prepared to endure the rigors of a full trial, she opted for the settlement as it provided the platform for the public apology she sought. The resolution of this case serves as a stern reminder of the legal consequences associated with spreading misinformation. In a separate but concurrent note regarding legal reforms, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has suggested that community service could potentially serve as an alternative remedy in compensation claims involving families of crime victims, marking an evolving approach to restorative justice in Malaysia. This legal saga concludes with a plea from the parties involved to maintain national unity and harmony, urging the public to refrain from using the settlement to further exacerbate political divisions





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Fadhlina Sidek Defamation Zulkifli Ismail Malaysian Judiciary Harakah

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