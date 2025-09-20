PTPTN Provides RM41.5 Million in Financial Aid to New University and Polytechnic Students

The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) is offering RM41.5 million in Loan Advance Payments (WPP) to 27,674 bachelor's degree students entering public universities and polytechnics this October to ease the financial burdens of new students. Students can check their WPP offers via the myPTPTN application and redeem it at Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad (BIMB) counters nationwide. The initiative underscores PTPTN's ongoing commitment to supporting student welfare.

The National Higher Education Fund Corporation ( PTPTN ) is extending a substantial financial aid package to newly enrolled students in public universities and polytechnics across Malaysia. This initiative, offering RM41.5 million in Loan Advance Payments ( WPP ), is specifically designed to support 27,674 bachelor’s degree students as they embark on their academic journeys this October.

The WPP aims to alleviate the financial pressures that often accompany the start of higher education, providing a much-needed boost for these students. The funds are intended to assist with initial preparations for university life, helping students settle in and focus on their studies from the outset. This represents a continuation of PTPTN’s long-standing commitment to student welfare, with this program being a key part of its support system for over two decades.\The process for accessing the WPP is streamlined for convenience. Eligible students can verify their offers through the myPTPTN application, a user-friendly platform that provides easy access to important information. Once the offer is confirmed, students can redeem their WPP at any Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad (BIMB) counter nationwide, starting from September 24. The process requires students to present a printed WPP offer letter, generated through the myPTPTN application, along with their MyKad. It's important to note that representatives are not permitted to collect the funds on behalf of the students. The WPP has a validity period of two months, running from September 24, 2025, to November 23, 2025, giving students ample time to claim their financial assistance. This program has a history of providing essential support to students and has proven to be a crucial part of their financial aid journey. The program's aim is to provide a financial foundation for students to focus on their academic development, helping them transition from home to their university or polytechnic with ease and greater confidence.\Since its inception in 1999, the WPP has made a significant impact, benefitting a total of 990,646 students, with allocations reaching RM1.46 billion by August 31. The eligibility criteria for the WPP is targeted to ensure those most in need benefit from this assistance. The program is open to Malaysian students who have agreed to receive it during their admission application process through UPUOnline or the relevant UA admission portal. A critical requirement is that the student's parents or guardians must be recipients of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) aid, which is a government initiative focused on supporting vulnerable families. Specific allocations are also being distributed at a regional level, as demonstrated by the RM2.07 million allocated to 1,380 students in Penang, including RM132,000 for 88 students in Bukit Gelugor. Datuk Seri Norliza Abdul Rahim, the PTPTN chairman, emphasized the government's commitment to easing the financial burdens of students at the start of their academic careers. Her words highlighted the goal of facilitating a smoother transition into higher education and to encourage the production of graduates who can contribute to the development of the nation. Beyond the immediate financial aid, PTPTN also provides information on how to apply for student loans via the myPTPTN application, with application dates set for each university and polytechnic. Students are also reminded to open a National Education Savings Scheme (Simpan SSPN) account, which can also be initiated through the myPTPTN application





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PTPTN Loan Advance Payments WPP Student Aid Higher Education

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PTPTN confirms first-class graduate loan exemption still in effectPTPTN reaffirms its loan repayment exemption policy for first-class honours graduates remains active and has never been withdrawn.

Read more »

PTPTN: Loan exemption for first-class graduates still in place, never withdrawnKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) has reaffirmed that its loan repayment exemption policy for first-class honours graduates remains...

Read more »

Public unis to offer flexibility for flood-affected students in Sabah, Sarawak(Reuters) - Euro 2024 champions Spain have climbed to the top of the FIFA rankings for the first time in 11 years while Germany dropped out of the top 10, world soccer's governing body said.

Read more »

PTPTN salur RM41.5 juta wang pendahuluan pinjaman bantu 27,674 pelajarPTPTN salur RM41.5 juta Wang Pendahuluan Pinjaman kepada 27,674 pelajar baharu universiti awam dan politeknik bagi sesi Oktober.

Read more »

PTPTN Allocates RM41.5 Million in Loan Advance Payments to New StudentsThe National Higher Education Fund Corporation PTPTN is providing RM41.5 million in Loan Advance Payments WPP to 27674 bachelor’s degree students entering public universities and polytechnics this October. Students can claim their WPP offers via myPTPTN application and at Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad BIMB branches nationwide from September 24. The WPP aims to ease financial burdens and enhance student welfare. Since 1999, 990,646 students benefited, with RM1.46 billion allocated. Eligibility includes agreement during admission application and parents or guardians receiving STR aid. Penang students receive RM2.07 million in WPP. PTPTN encourages online loan applications through myPTPTN with an SSPN account.

Read more »

PTPTN offers RM41.5mil in loan advance payments to assist 27,674 studentsSydneysiders have mixed reactions to the change to Darling Harbour's usual Saturday night fireworks.

Read more »