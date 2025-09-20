PTPTN Allocates RM41.5 Million in Loan Advance Payments to New Students

The National Higher Education Fund Corporation PTPTN is providing RM41.5 million in Loan Advance Payments WPP to 27674 bachelor’s degree students entering public universities and polytechnics this October. Students can claim their WPP offers via myPTPTN application and at Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad BIMB branches nationwide from September 24. The WPP aims to ease financial burdens and enhance student welfare. Since 1999, 990,646 students benefited, with RM1.46 billion allocated. Eligibility includes agreement during admission application and parents or guardians receiving STR aid. Penang students receive RM2.07 million in WPP. PTPTN encourages online loan applications through myPTPTN with an SSPN account.

The statement clarified that students only need to present the WPP offer letter printed from the myPTPTN application along with their MyKad identification; representatives are not permitted to make the claim. The WPP is valid for two months, from September 24, 2025, to November 23, 2025. The primary objective of the WPP initiative is to alleviate the financial strain on new students entering higher education institutions, thereby promoting their welfare and facilitating their academic pursuits. Since its introduction in 1999, a total of 990646 students have benefitted from the WPP, with a cumulative allocation of RM1.46 billion as of August 31. This signifies PTPTN's long-standing commitment to supporting students’ financial needs throughout their educational journeys.\The WPP is specifically available to Malaysian students who have consented to receive it during their admission application to Public Higher Education Institutions via UPUOnline or the relevant university admission portal. Crucially, the parents or guardians of the students must also be recipients of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah STR aid and fulfill the specified eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria are designed to prioritize students from lower-income backgrounds, ensuring that the financial assistance reaches those who need it most. Furthermore, PTPTN also announced the WPP allocation details for specific regions. For instance, 1380 students in Penang have been granted WPP, totaling RM2.07 million. Within this allocation, 88 students in Bukit Gelugor received RM132000. These regional breakdowns highlight the localized impact of the program and demonstrate PTPTN's dedication to ensuring equitable distribution of financial support across different areas.\Datuk Seri Norliza Abdul Rahim, the PTPTN chairman, emphasized that the WPP reflects the government's commitment to easing the financial burden on students at the outset of their studies. She expressed her hope that this assistance would facilitate students' pursuit of knowledge and contribute to producing high-quality graduates who can contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress. Furthermore, PTPTN encouraged students to apply for PTPTN loans online using the myPTPTN application, adhering to the application deadlines set by each university and polytechnic. This structured process is essential to ensure the timely processing and approval of student loan applications. Applicants are required to have a National Education Savings Scheme Simpan SSPN account, which can also be opened through the myPTPTN application. This integration of the SSPN account facilitates financial planning and provides students with a savings mechanism to support their educational expenses and financial well-being, promoting responsible financial management among students





