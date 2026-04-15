Psychiatric Evaluation Ordered for Man Charged with Murder of Ex-Fiancee in Kota Kinabalu

A 71-year-old man in Kota Kinabalu, accused of murdering and dismembering his ex-fiancee, has been ordered to undergo a 30-day psychiatric evaluation. The Magistrate's Court's decision follows a request from the defendant's lawyer, citing the need to assess the man's mental health. The case involves a disturbing crime scene where the victim's body was disposed of in rubbish bins. The court adjourned the case pending crucial reports.

KOTA KINABALU: The Magistrate's Court in Kota Kinabalu has directed a psychiatric assessment for Piluta Samad, a 71-year-old man, who is facing charges of murdering his former fiancee. The tragic incident involved the dismemberment of the victim's body, which was then disposed of in multiple rubbish bins located in Sepanggar. Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus issued the order for Piluta to undergo a 30-day mental health observation period at Hospital Mesra Bukit Padang. This decision was made on Wednesday, April 15th, following a request from Piluta's legal representative, Datuk Ram Singh, during a court mention of the case. Ram Singh, citing Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code, argued that a thorough evaluation of Piluta's mental state was crucial. The order for psychiatric evaluation underscores the seriousness of the charges and the importance of determining the defendant's mental capacity at the time of the alleged crime. This assessment is a standard procedure in cases involving serious offenses, especially when there are concerns about the accused's mental stability. The findings of the evaluation will be instrumental in the ongoing legal proceedings , potentially influencing the subsequent course of action taken by the court.

The charges against Piluta stem from the alleged murder of his ex-fiancee, Hamidah Husin, also known as Lisa. The alleged murder occurred on February 11, 2026, within a residence located in Kampung Sri Kenangan, Jalan Sepanggar. The details of the crime, including the dismemberment and disposal of the body, have shocked the local community and raised profound questions about the circumstances leading to the tragedy. The court heard that Piluta Samad was formally charged with murder on February 27th. The unfolding case has generated significant media attention and public interest, as the community grapples with the details of the crime. The court proceedings highlight the complex and sensitive nature of murder investigations, which frequently involve thorough investigations and forensic analyses. The legal process is designed to ensure a fair trial, while also considering the victim's family's need for closure and the public's demand for justice. The police investigation is continuing, aiming to assemble all evidence and build a comprehensive picture of what happened, leading to the unfortunate death. The investigation will also clarify the context and motive behind the crime, as part of the legal process.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that critical reports, including the post-mortem findings and chemist reports, were still pending completion. This delay prompted the court to grant an adjournment to allow the investigators to finalize the required reports and analysis of evidence. These reports are crucial pieces of evidence that will provide vital insights into the cause of death, time of death, and any other relevant forensic findings. The delay in finalizing the post-mortem and chemist reports is common in such complex cases, where detailed analysis and examination are required to produce reliable results. The adjournment ensures that all necessary evidence is available to the court before the trial commences. The legal proceedings are a slow and sometimes complex process that is meant to ensure that a fair trial will be delivered to both the accused and the victim. Other legal cases were mentioned in other articles to provide context, like the one involving APM formula, and the program regarding foreigners. These additional elements in the text, add to the story's context, and highlight other important legal and social dynamics





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