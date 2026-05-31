PSG Victory Celebrations Turn Violent Across France, 780 Arrested

Celebrations following Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League win escalated into widespread violence, leading to nearly 800 arrests and multiple injuries, including one fatality from a road accident.

French authorities reported a significant escalation in violence following Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League victory over Arsenal, with 780 arrests made nationwide. The unrest, which mirrored disturbances from the previous year's win, included clashes between police and celebrants, resulting in injuries to 57 security personnel and 219 civilians, eight of whom were seriously hurt.

A tragic motocross bike accident on the Paris ring road claimed the life of a young man, while another individual was critically injured by a bladed weapon in the capital. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez highlighted the increased use of fireworks directed at law enforcement, and the number of arrests represented a 32 percent rise compared to last year's celebrations.

Approximately 22,000 police officers were deployed across France in an effort to contain the violence, which unfolded despite the festive mood of many fans. The central celebration point at Place du Trocadéro, opposite the Eiffel Tower, saw a car set ablaze amid the chaotic scenes captured in imagery from the event. The incident underscores the persistent challenge of managing large-scale public celebrations in France, where euphoria can quickly deteriorate into destructive behavior, posing risks to both public safety and property





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PSG Champions League Violence Arrests France Police Celebration

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