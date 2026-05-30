PSG Triumphs Over Arsenal in Champions League Final: Back-to-Back European Glory

Paris St Germain defended their Champions League title with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Arsenal after a 1-1 draw in Budapest. Players and coach express joy and pride in achieving historic back-to-back titles.

Paris St Germain completed their second consecutive Champions League triumph with a hard-fought penalty shootout victory over Arsenal after the final ended 1-1 in Budapest.

The match, played at the Puskas Arena, was a tense affair that saw both teams create chances but fail to break the deadlock until extra time. PSG took the lead through a well-worked goal, only for Arsenal to equalize late, forcing penalties. In the shootout, PSG held their nerve to win 4-3, sparking scenes of jubilation among players and fans.

Coach Luis Enrique praised his team's resilience, calling it 'stronger than last year' due to the difficulty of facing a determined Arsenal side.

'We knew before the match just how difficult it would be to play against Arsenal. As a club and a city, it's incredible to win, and I think we deserved it over the course of the season. The final was a real battle,' he said. The victory cemented PSG's status as a European powerhouse, with many players expressing pride in defending their title.

One player noted, 'This year was different; it was more physical, more difficult. We were European champions, so we were defending our title. We've made history at PSG, we're all delighted.

' Ukrainian player Oleksandr Zinchenko dedicated the win to his homeland, stating, 'I'm a proud Ukrainian. We are a strong people, we are a free people. We fight for freedom and we will always be free. I want to thank the world because they never give up.

' Key performances included Vitinha, who was named man of the match for his midfield control. Analysts highlighted his ability to drive the team forward and set the tempo, particularly in the second half. The team's unity and hunger were evident as they celebrated with families and staff.

'Look at the crowd, look at our family. We just want to say thank you. I'm just so happy ... That was my prayer, to win this Champions League again, and we did it,' one player said.

With back-to-back titles, PSG now looks ahead to further challenges.

'We have to stay humble. It's crazy. We're going to enjoy first. And after we're going to work, work again because we want more, we are hungry, and we are a young team, and we know we have the ambition.

So next season we have to go again,' added another. The victory was a testament to PSG's depth and determination, as they overcame injuries and cramps to secure a historic achievement in European football





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