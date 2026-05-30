PSG Retain Champions League Title with Penalty Shootout Victory Over Arsenal

Paris St Germain defeated Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Champions League final, becoming the first team since Real Madrid to retain the trophy. Gabriel's missed penalty sealed PSG's victory at the Puskas Arena.

Paris St Germain held their nerve in a cagey Champions League final to retain the title by beating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties as Saturday's showdown ended 1-1 after extra time, cementing the French side's status among Europe's modern greats.

Arsenal defender Gabriel blasted his spot kick over Matvei Safonov's crossbar at the Puskas Arena, his miss confirming PSG as the first club to retain the trophy since Real Madrid completed their three-year reign from 2016 to 2018. Long dismissed as glamorous underachievers despite vast resources, the Ligue 1 champions have now forged a dynasty under Luis Enrique, marrying attacking brilliance with resilience to establish themselves as the dominant force in European football.

Eleven days after celebrating their first Premier League title in 22 years, Arsenal looked set for a maiden triumph on Europe's biggest stage after Kai Havertz's sixth-minute opener and a first hour spent smothering PSG's vaunted attack. However, the final became chaotic once PSG's Ousmane Dembele equalised with a penalty in the 65th minute, the pace turning frantic before exhaustion took the match to a shootout.

After brushing aside Premier League opposition on their way to the final by eliminating Chelsea and Liverpool, PSG were facing a much sterner test against an Arsenal team playing their second Champions League final after losing to Barcelona in 2006. Mikel Arteta's side took the lead when Marquinhos' clearance bounced off Arsenal's Leandro Trossard into the path of Havertz, who raced into the box and fired into the roof of the net to become the fourth player to score in two different European Cup or Champions League finals with two different clubs.

It was the nightmare scenario for PSG - trailing after six minutes against the best defence in the competition. Arsenal lived up to their reputation as the best team without the ball and looked perfectly content with the script, doubling up on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and suffocating the usual danger brought by the Georgian magician on the left flank.

PSG's Fabian Ruiz was unable to impose his usual rhythm in midfield and, despite monopolising possession for long spells, Luis Enrique's side struggled to carve out clear-cut chances. Arsenal, however, were flirting with the boundaries with their challenges and Cristhian Mosquera brought down Kvaratskhelia in the area, with Dembele converting the penalty to level with his eighth goal in the competition.

Jurrien Timber and Viktor Gyokeres replaced Mosquera and Martin Odegaard and Arsenal had a more attacking mindset but were exposed to PSG's counter attacks and at the end of one of them, Kvaratskhelia sped into the box, only for his left-footed effort to crash onto the outside of David Raya's post. After controlling the tempo in the first half, Arsenal played into PSG's hands as the pace increased significantly, giving too much space to Kvaratskhelia or Bradley Barcola, who replaced the Georgian winger with seven minutes left.

In the 89th minute, PSG came close to giving the final an abrupt end as Vitinha's attempt went just over, grazing the top of the net. Barcola also shot over the bar after a counter attack with what would have been the last kick of the game. With both teams having run out of steam, extra time was a cautious affair and when referee Daniel Siebert blew his whistle Arsenal had only managed one shot on target.

Arsenal's Eberechi Eze missed his penalty before Raya saved Nuno Mendes' attempt. Gabriel had to score to keep Arsenal's hopes alive but, facing PSG's end, he fired over and the French side were left to celebrate being European champions once again. This victory solidifies PSG's legacy as one of Europe's elite clubs, having now won the Champions League in consecutive seasons.

The team's ability to overcome adversity and execute under pressure was praised by manager Luis Enrique, who highlighted the squad's character and tactical flexibility. For Arsenal, the defeat is a bitter pill to swallow after a remarkable season that saw them end a long Premier League drought. The Gunners will look to regroup and build on their progress under Mikel Arteta, but the heartbreak of losing a final in such dramatic fashion will take time to heal.

The match drew a global audience and showcased the highest level of football, with both teams displaying moments of brilliance. PSG's journey to the title included impressive victories over top English sides, while Arsenal's run to the final was equally commendable. The future looks bright for both clubs, but on this night, Paris belonged to PSG





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