PSG Retain Champions League Title in Penalty Shootout Victory Over Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to retain the UEFA Champions League title, showcasing resilience over flair.

Paris Saint-Germain equaled the Champions League record for goals scored in one season as they retained the trophy by edging out Arsenal in a penalty shootout , but their triumph was as much about grit as their renowned flair.

A year after demolishing Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich with an attacking masterclass, this time they found another way to win despite bashing into a solid red wall in the Puskas Arena. One of the best things we have as a team is our resilience. We are able to overcome all the problems, PSG manager Luis Enrique, whose side dominated the final which ended 1-1 after extra time, told reporters.

Today we showed that even if Arsenal are the best with a one-goal advantage, we could make it. The PSG of old might have been spooked after falling behind to a Kai Havertz goal after six minutes against an Arsenal team that had conceded only six goals and kept a record-equaling nine clean sheets on the way to the final.

Especially as the silky interplay and bewildering movement PSG have become known for under Luis Enrique was lacking throughout a frustrating first half in which they barely tested Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya despite overwhelming possession. With the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue shackled by an oppressive Arsenal side who were content to smother the game, things looked ominous for PSG. PSG ended the game with 837 completed passes to Arsenals 199 and more than 70 percent possession.

Yet until Kvaratskhelia burst into the box midway through the second half and drew a foul from Cristhian Mosquera to earn a penalty, which Ousmane Dembele converted, it looked as though the puzzle set by Mikel Artetas side would go unsolved. That was PSGs 45th goal in this seasons competition, equaling the record of Barcelona in 1999-2000, but this was not a night for expansive flair.

The Parisians probed for openings in a scrappy period of extra time without any joy but prevailed 4-3 in the penalty shootout after Arsenal defender Gabriel blazed his kick over. While it lacked the swagger of last years thrashing of Inter, PSGs triumph against a clinical Arsenal side on a high after claiming their first English title for 22 years was perhaps even more satisfying.

It was further proof that Luis Enrique has built a team with resilience at its core and one that finds ways to win as Real Madrid have so often done in Europes elite club competition. PSG have become only the second club, after Real, to retain the European Cup in the Champions League era and, worrying for their rivals, this young squad will get even better. We have to stay humble, winger Desire Doue said.

Its not over yet - the second star on the jersey is here - so we are going to keep working hard and go for the third one. His words would have been music to the ears of Luis Enrique, who has instilled a tenacious work ethic into a gifted team that has dispensed with the big egos who always used to fall short.

The feeling is stronger than last year because we knew before the match how difficult it would be to play against Arsenal, the Spaniard, who has now won the trophy three times as a coach having also taken Barcelona to the title in 2015. The final was a real battle.

For Arsenal, their dream of lifting the European Cup proved a step too far after a marathon 63-game season in which they won the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years. They will still celebrate with a parade around the streets of North London on Sunday and, once the dust has settled and the smoke has cleared, they will be back next season as the team most likely to knock PSG off their perch





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PSG Arsenal Champions League Penalty Shootout Luis Enrique

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PSG Hungry for More Champions League Glory Ahead of Arsenal FinalParis Saint-Germain face Arsenal in the Champions League final, with captain Marquinhos and coach Luis Enrique stating that last year's title win has only increased their hunger for more success.

Read more »

PSG Triumphs Over Arsenal in Champions League Final: Back-to-Back European GloryParis St Germain defended their Champions League title with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Arsenal after a 1-1 draw in Budapest. Players and coach express joy and pride in achieving historic back-to-back titles.

Read more »

PSG Retain Champions League Title with Penalty Shootout Victory Over ArsenalParis St Germain defeated Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Champions League final, becoming the first team since Real Madrid to retain the trophy. Gabriel's missed penalty sealed PSG's victory at the Puskas Arena.

Read more »

Arsenal Coach Arteta Hails PSG as Best in World After Champions League Final LossAfter a 1-1 draw ended in a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Paris Saint‑Germain as the world's best team while lamenting his side's lack of possession and calling for more progress. Arteta acknowledged the need for Arsenal to elevate their play to compete for future Champions League glory.

Read more »