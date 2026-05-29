PSG Hungry for More Champions League Glory Ahead of Arsenal Final

Paris Saint-Germain face Arsenal in the Champions League final, with captain Marquinhos and coach Luis Enrique stating that last year's title win has only increased their hunger for more success.

Paris Saint-Germain's hunger for Champions League glory has not diminished following their historic triumph last season. Captain Marquinhos and coach Luis Enrique insist that the club's breakthrough victory has only sharpened their appetite for more silverware.

As PSG prepare to face Arsenal in Saturday's final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, the team seeks to cement their status among Europe's elite. Marquinhos reflected on the emotional high of their 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in last season's showpiece, stating that once you taste Champions League success, you want to relive that feeling.

He emphasized that the squad has learned from last year's run and is now better equipped to handle the pressure and noise surrounding a final. The Brazilian defender noted that external expectations and distractions are part of the buildup, but the dressing room's message remains unchanged: continue working the same way and maintain the hunger that drove them last year.

Luis Enrique, who guided PSG to their first Champions League title, downplayed the idea of pursuing legacy, saying their motivation stems from the desire to remain the best team in Europe. When asked about Arsenal's pursuit of a first title, he acknowledged the power of that drive but countered that striving for a second consecutive championship is an even greater motivation.

The coach praised Arsenal and Mikel Arteta for their consistency in winning the English Premier League title, noting the Gunners' ability to score many goals. However, he highlighted the contrasting paths: while Arsenal excels offensively, PSG defends very well. Ousmane Dembele, who has fully recovered from a calf problem, said his individual ambitions, including Ballon d'Or speculation, are secondary to the team's collective goals.

The France forward emphasized his desire to win trophies with PSG and praised the coaching staff for managing the season well, giving players time to disconnect and stay fresh despite a demanding campaign that included retaining the Ligue 1 title. Marquinhos dismissed suggestions that players might subconsciously hold back ahead of next month's World Cup, emphasizing that a Champions League final is a rare career opportunity.

He stated that some players work their entire careers without ever reaching this stage, so the squad is fully focused on the task. The defender also highlighted the team's mental and physical freshness, crediting the coaching staff for smart rotation and rest periods. Both Marquinhos and Luis Enrique exude confidence that PSG can repeat last year's success and establish a dynasty in European football.

The final promises to be a clash of two highly motivated teams, with PSG aiming to prove that their triumph was no fluke and Arsenal desperate to end their long wait for a European crown





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