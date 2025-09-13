Proton eMas 7 Remains Malaysia's Best Selling EV in August 2025

The Proton eMas 7 continues to dominate the Malaysian electric vehicle market, holding the top spot for August 2025. The BYD Atto 2 and Tesla Model Y secured second and third place respectively, highlighting the strong performance of Chinese EV manufacturers in the market.

The Proton eMas 7 continues to hold the top spot as the best-selling electric vehicle (EV) in Malaysia for August 2025, according to data from the road transport department (JPJ). A total of 766 units of the eMas 7 were registered last month, marking a slight improvement from the 686 units sold in July. This brings its year-to-date (YTD) total to 5,455 units.

The BYD Atto 2 surged eight places up the rankings, securing second place with 355 units sold in August, bringing its YTD total to 466 units. Meanwhile, the Tesla Model Y climbed one spot to third place with 323 units registered last month, resulting in a YTD total of 2,045 units.The BYD Atto 3 held its position in fourth place with 307 units sold and a YTD total of 2,363 units. However, the BYD Sealion 7 slipped from third to fifth place with 234 units sold in August, maintaining a YTD total of 2,472 units. Making its way into the Top 20 chart is the Mercedes-Benz EQE, securing sixth place with 201 units registered in August. This marks its best-performing month in 2025, bringing its YTD total to 312 units.The Tesla Model 3 followed in seventh place with 186 units sold (YTD: 1,116 units), showing a notable increase from the 105 units sold the previous month. The BYD Seal took eighth place with 92 registrations (YTD: 825 units), while the BYD M6 secured ninth place with 82 units sold and a YTD total of 1,176 units. The Leapmotor C10, following its update and price reduction in June, saw a rise in sales, reaching 72 units sold in August, granting it 10th place and securing its entry onto the top 20 YTD list for the first time this year. Sharing 11th place are the Zeekr 009 MPV and the Denza D9, both selling 69 units (Zeekr: YTD 567 units, Denza: YTD 787 units). The Xpeng X9 followed in 13th place with 64 units sold (YTD: 378 units), marking the final spot in the Top 20 for August 2025





