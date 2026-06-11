Proton eMAS 7 Premium Plus: Larger Battery, New Comfort Features, and Launch Incentives

The Proton eMAS 7 Premium Plus is a new electric SUV model from the Malaysian automaker, offering a larger battery pack, extended driving range, and several new comfort features. It also comes with several launch incentives, including a discounted price and complimentary accessories.

The eMAS 7 Premium Plus is a new electric SUV model from Proton , the Malaysian automaker. It builds upon the existing Premium variant by offering a larger battery pack , extended driving range , and several additional comfort features .

The biggest upgrade is the larger battery, which can travel up to 450km on the WLTP cycle when fitted with its standard 19-inch wheels and 235/50R19 tyres. Despite the larger battery, the powertrain remains unchanged, with a front-mounted electric motor producing 218PS and 320Nm of torque. The Premium Plus also comes with several new comfort-oriented features, such as massage functions for both front ventilated seats and a leg rest for the front passenger seat.

The vehicle carries a recommended retail price of RM125,800, but Proton is currently offering it at a discounted price of RM118,800 as part of its launch promotion. Customers will also receive several launch incentives, including a RM5,000 trade-in rebate, a complimentary 7kW home charger worth RM1,500, a V2L adapter valued at RM500, a five-year unlimited data plan worth RM1,800, and a complimentary tonneau cover





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Proton Emas 7 Premium Plus Electric SUV Battery Pack Driving Range Comfort Features Launch Promotion KL International Motor Show Launch Incentives

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