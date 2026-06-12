Proton e.MAS 7 Premium Plus Unveiled with Improved Range and Comfort

The Proton e.MAS 7 Premium Plus has been unveiled with several important upgrades that deliver greater range and additional comfort for the front occupants. The new variant features a larger 68.39kWh battery, a slightly faster DC charging speed of 115kW, and a leg rest for the front passenger seat that can be reclined up to 50°. The e.MAS 7 Premium Plus also comes with a launch rebate of RM7,000, which has reduced the pricing much lower than the one announced in January when the locally assembled (CKD) e.MAS 7 was introduced to the market.

Called the Premium Plus , the new addition has several important upgrades that deliver greater range and additional comfort for the front occupants. From the outside, the e.

MAS 7 Premium Plus looks no different from the Premium variant that has already been in the market for the past few years. In fact, the Premium Plus version continues to carry the same 19-inch Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance SUV tyres that were on the Premium variant, and there is no badge on the car to separate it from other variants. The easiest way to identify the e.

MAS 7 Premium Plus is by looking at the front passenger seat, which comes with a leg rest that can be reclined up to 50° and the seat also has a memory function. At the same time, you can also spot the massage options available for both driver and front passenger, in the Seat section of the car settings. Another major feature that this variant carries is a larger 68.39kWh battery, which allows the e.

MAS 7 Premium Plus to deliver a WLTP-rated range of up to 450km. As a comparison, the range of e. MAS 7 Premium and Prime are 410km and 345km, respectively. Not to forget, the Premium Plus also has a slightly faster DC charging speed of 115kW.

This is slightly higher than Premium (100kW) and Prime (80kW) although the 30% - 80% DC charging time for Premium Plus is still 20 minutes, just like the two lower-end variants. As for AC charging, Premium Plus still comes with an 11kW 3-phase module, although due to its larger battery, the AC charging time is slightly longer at 6.7 hours, which is around 30 minutes more than the Premium variant. When it comes to pricing, the Proton e.

MAS 7 can be obtained with an on-the-road (OTR) starting price of- not including insurance. In true Pro-Net fashion, there is a launch rebate of RM7,000, which helped reduce the price further toInterestingly enough, the RM7,000 rebate is also applicable to new customers of e. MAS 7 Premium and Prime. This has reduced the pricing much lower than the one announced in January when the locally assembled (CKD) e. MAS 7 was introduced to the market:





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Proton E.MAS 7 Premium Plus Range Comfort DC Charging Speed AC Charging Time Launch Rebate Pricing

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