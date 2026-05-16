Protests in Central London, One Against Immigration, the Other in Support of Palestinians

Russell court officials have unanimously agreed to re-open the hearing scheduled for tomorrow. A preliminary inquiry scheduled for tomorrow has been re-opened. Security measures are being taken in light of recent incidents such as fires against Jewish sites, as well as the recent stabbing attack against two Jewish men. The police has revealed that a range of arrests for racially and religiously aggravated public order offences have been made in connection with the protests.

Tens of thousands of people marched through central London on Saturday, with two separate protests - one against high levels of immigration and a perceived Islam ic threat to British identity, and another in support of Palestinian s.

Police deployed 4,000 officers and described the protests as 'largely without significant incident' after both marches had ended. Prime Minister Keir Starmer accused organizers of the Unite the Kingdom march of 'peddling hate and division, plain and simple', while the government barred 11 people deemed foreign far-right agitators from entering Britain to address the protest. A previous protest led by Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, drew around 150,000 people.

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian demonstrators held a march to mark Nakba Day, commemorating Palestinians' loss of land in the 1948 war. Police said repeated large pro-Palestinian marches led many Jewish people to feel too intimidated to enter central London. Other notable events included a performance involving raw bacon and a speech critical of Muslims and immigration.

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