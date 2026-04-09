Protecting Children: The Reasoning Behind Concealing Their Identity

Discover the reasons why parents, including celebrities like Neelofa and PU Riz, are choosing to conceal their children's faces. Learn about the Islamic concept of the 'ain and how it influences this practice. Understand the importance of expressing gratitude and the appropriate responses to compliments.

Protecting loved ones, especially children, is a universal concern. In today's world, parents are increasingly conscious of the potential risks their children face, leading to various protective measures. One such measure gaining prominence is concealing a child's identity, particularly on social media .

This practice, often seen in the form of blurred faces, emojis, or hand-covered faces in photos, is not merely a trend but a conscious decision driven by the desire to safeguard children from potential harm. The rationale behind this practice is multifaceted, rooted in both cultural beliefs and practical considerations.\Recently, in a podcast appearance on Sembang Seram, PU Riz, also known as Haris Ismail, and husband of the famous celebrity Neelofa, shed light on their decision to hide the faces of their children, Muhammad Bilal and Abdullah Abbas. The host, Safwan Nazri, observed the growing trend of parents concealing their children's faces and inquired about the reasoning behind PU Riz's choice. PU Riz explained that certain things that are cherished, like family members, shouldn't necessarily be displayed publicly. He cited a hadith that encourages believers to return admiration or amazement to Allah. This perspective aligns with the belief in the 'ain, or the Evil Eye, a concept prevalent in many cultures. According to PU Riz, this practice is a measure to prevent the negative effects that can arise from envy or ill intentions. He provided an illustrative example, stating that if one were to compliment someone's appearance without acknowledging God, something negative might happen to that person. This is an integral part of the narrative for many parents.\PU Riz further emphasized that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also spoke about the 'ain. He highlighted the importance of praising God when admiring someone or something. For instance, he suggested that when praising someone, one should add 'Masya-Allah' to acknowledge God. This practice isn't limited to others; it applies to self-praise as well. For example, when looking at oneself in the mirror, it's advised to recite a specific prayer, seeking God's blessing. Returning to the initial question, the primary reason for concealing their children's faces is to shield them from individuals who might not say 'Masya-Allah' when admiring the children. The concealment of their children's faces is purely for safety reasons. If it's difficult to control people's reactions, then one should say 'Alhamdulillah' or 'Masya-Allah'. In the same podcast, PU Riz also advised against denying compliments. He suggested responding to compliments by saying 'Alhamdulillah' and acknowledging that all blessings come from Allah SWT. It is not wrong to praise others; it can earn rewards and bring joy. However, it should be done in a proper way to avoid harm. This advice is critical in creating a culture of positive interactions





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