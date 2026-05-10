Proposal to review fuel subsidies for top income groups to be finalised soon

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KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal to review fuel subsidies for the top income groups will be finalised soon , says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim . He said a paper on the matter was tabled almost a month ago by a committee headed by Tan Sri Hassan Marican under the National Economic Action Council.

"The proposal has been reviewed by the National Economic Action Council and it has been studied over the past three weeks. However, we have yet to decide whether it will be applied to the T20, T15, T10 or T5 income groups, as we do not want it to impact the upper middle class, for example.

But in principle, we agree to review the subsidy provided and they are working to finalise it soon, I hope," he told reporters after a meet-and-greet session with Indian undergraduates at Universiti Malaya on Sunday (May 10). Anwar was commenting on calls by Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh to exclude the T20 income group from fuel subsidies. Cops step up patrols in Durian Tunggal after spate of armed robberie





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Malaysia Prime Minister Fuel Subsidies Income Groups Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Review Finalised Soon Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh Umno Youth T20 Income Group Cops Step Up Patrols In Durian Tunggal After S

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