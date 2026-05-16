Prominent Malaysian Politician's Reflection on the Crucial Role of Teachers in a Complex World

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim shares his thoughts on the increasingly vital role of teachers in shaping a generation with strong moral character and inner strength during his Facebook post on Teachers' Day. He also reflects on his founding of Yayasan Anda Akademik, a scholarship program for low-income students.

"Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the role of teachers is becoming ever more crucial in an increasingly complex world , particularly in shaping a generation with strong moral character and inner strength grounded in human values .

He also recalled his teaching experience when he founded Yayasan Anda Akademik in the early 1970s, saying it deepened his understanding of the struggles faced by youths from low-income families and school dropouts, many of whom faced uncertainty about their future.





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Teachers Role Complex World Moral Character Inner Strength Human Values Service Dedication Backbone Selfless Act Nation-Building Youth Empowerment Underprivileged Education Sustainability Confidence Past Experiences Hope And Ambition Progress Without Direction Values And Ethics Yasmin Aman

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