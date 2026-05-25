Project Supervisor Loses RM200,400 in Online Stock Investment Scheme

A 45-year-old project supervisor from Pontian lost a significant amount of money in an online stock investment scheme that promised unusually high returns, police said on Monday The victim attempted to withdraw his investment but was denied due to alleged commissions payable to suspects, prompting suspicions of cheating.

A project supervisor from Pontian has lost RM200,400 in an online stock investment scheme that promised returns of up to 80%. , A police report was lodged by the 45-year-old victim on Sunday (May 24) claiming he had been scammed.

, He had joined an online stock investment group through a link on Instagram while at home in Taman Megah in February. , The victim was convinced that the scheme could generate high returns of up to 80% after being added to a WhatsApp investment group.

, However, when he attempted to pull out due to not being able to afford the full payment, his request was rejected, The victims became suspicious after he was unable to withdraw the balance of 2.66 million MYR shown in the trading account and the suspects gave him excuses that seemed unreasonable. , The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which carries a jail term of between one and 10 years, caning and a fine upon conviction.

, Meanwhile, the Agri Ministry announced that there is enough livestock supply for Aidiladha. , Efforts are being made to ensure seamless delivery of goods to rural areas





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Online Stock Investment Scheme Cheating Livestock Supply Aidiladha Pontian Agri Ministry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Penampang Bridge Project Completed Early, Lowers Barriers for Residents and BusinessesDeputy Chief Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick stated that the Public Works Department issued the certificate of completion for the bridge three months prior to its official opening, allowing it to be utilized immediately.

Read more »

Company Director Loses RM167,050 To Non-Existent Loan ScamA company director fell victim to a scam promising a personal loan from a local bank, losing RM167,050. The scam was advertised on social media using the bank's name, and the victim was instructed to make multiple payments to secure the loan, which never materialized.

Read more »

Company director in Kota Tinggi loses RM167,050 after responding to fake loan ad on FacebookKOTA TINGGI, May 24 — A company director lost RM167,050 after allegedly falling victim to a non-existent loan syndicate.Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Yusof Othman said police...

Read more »

15-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Slashing Security Supervisor with a Knife Near a Mini MartA 15-year-old boy allegedly assaulted a security supervisor with a knife outside a mini mart in Cheras as a result of being reprimanded for throwing beer cans. The victim, a 49-year-old security supervisor, was treated for injuries and the suspect was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt.

Read more »