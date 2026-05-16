Progressive Democratic Party president takes a veiled jab at other parties in Gabungan Parti Sarawak

Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Tiong King Sing criticized a particular party within Gabungan Parti Sarawak, stating that their behavior could strain relations and weaken the ruling state coalition if left unchecked. He emphasized the need for cooperation grounded in consensus, power-sharing, and mutual respect. PDP reaffirmed its commitment to GPS and expressed its intention to take a more influential role in shaping the coalition's key decisions.

Progressive Democratic Party will not tolerate being belittled or undermined by other parties in Gabungan Parti Sarawak . The PDP president, Tiong King Sing , took a veiled jab at one particular party while criticizing their behavior which could strain relations and weaken the ruling state coalition if left unchecked.

Cooperation within GPS, he added, must be grounded in consensus, power-sharing, and mutual respect. PDP reaffirmed its continued commitment to GPS and its support for premier Abang Johari Openg, stating that political stability remains central to the state's development agenda. The party no longer intended to remain 'just spectators' within GPS but instead sought a more influential role in shaping the coalition's key decisions





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Gabungan Parti Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party Tiong King Sing Being Belittled Undermined Consensus Power-Sharing Mutual Respect Decision-Makers State Assembly Seats Tasik Biru Meluan Krian Marudi Dudong Bawang Assan Engkilili Ba'kelalan

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