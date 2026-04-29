Profusion Petroleum Fined RM130,000 for False Diesel Invoices and Non-Compliance

A Malaysian fuel wholesaler, Profusion Petroleum Sdn Bhd, was fined RM130,000 by the Sessions Court for submitting false diesel purchase invoices and refusing to provide financial documents. The company pleaded guilty to four charges under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, with penalties highlighting the legal consequences of non-compliance in the fuel industry.

Profusion Petroleum Sdn Bhd, a licensed diesel wholesaler, was fined a total of RM130,000 by the Sessions Court in Butterworth on April 29 for submitting false information and refusing to provide financial documents related to diesel purchases.

The company, represented by its director Lai Yong Keong, pleaded guilty to four charges under Section 8 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961. The first charge involved knowingly submitting false invoices for diesel purchases, with nine invoices found to contain misleading information. The offence occurred at the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) office in Seberang Jaya on February 18, 2023. The court imposed a fine of RM85,000 for this charge.

The remaining three charges pertained to the company’s refusal to submit bank statements from September 2022 to February 2023, as requested by KPDN officers. Each of these charges carried a fine of RM15,000. The Control of Supplies Act 1961 stipulates penalties of up to RM2 million for first-time offenders and up to RM5 million for repeat offenders. The prosecution was led by KPDN officer S. Preeya Darrsini, while lawyer Muhammad Syazwan Mohd Salleh represented Lai.

Initially, Lai had pleaded not guilty to eight charges in March 2024, but he changed his plea during the hearing, leading to the withdrawal of four charges. The case highlights the serious consequences of non-compliance with regulatory requirements in the fuel industry, particularly regarding financial transparency and accurate record-keeping. The KPDN has reiterated its commitment to enforcing laws that ensure fair trade practices and prevent fraudulent activities in the supply chain.

This ruling serves as a warning to other businesses in the sector to maintain compliance with legal obligations to avoid severe penalties. The court’s decision underscores the importance of honesty and accountability in commercial transactions, especially in industries that are critical to national infrastructure and economic stability





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Profusion Petroleum Fuel Industry Control Of Supplies Act KPDN Legal Penalties

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