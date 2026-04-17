Professionalism is Key to Revitalizing Malaysian Football League

A local football observer asserts that the Malaysian Football League (Liga M) can only be salvaged through the full professional management of its clubs, moving away from part-time involvement and prioritizing integrity and merit-based decisions. The league faces persistent issues of corruption and administrative instability, echoing problems from the 1990s, and requires clubs to focus on sustainable revenue generation before aiming for on-field success.

The Malaysian Football League (Liga M) can only achieve salvation if football clubs in the country are managed entirely by professionals, rather than serving as secondary platforms for individuals with other commitments. This sentiment was voiced by local football observer, Associate Professor Dr.

Zulakbal Abd Karim, who believes that meaningful change will only occur when club and football association management is led by full-time individuals who consider football their primary career, not a side hustle. Dr. Zulakbal emphasized that the era of part-time involvement in football management is over. He stated that those in charge of clubs must dedicate 100 percent of their focus to football. Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and the entire management structure must be full-time professionals. Only then, he opined, can the Malaysian League be seen moving towards a more stable and competitive future. He further articulated that the importance of integrity and professional governance among club management needs to be prioritized to prevent cronyism and the hiring of staff not based on merit. Dr. Zulakbal suggested that football clubs should be managed like professional corporations, drawing a parallel with entities like Petronas, which require high levels of discipline, structure, and integrity. Reflecting on comparisons with other leagues in Asia, Dr. Zulakbal acknowledged that Liga M continues to grapple with recurring issues that have plagued it since the 1990s, including corruption and administrative instability. He also stressed that clubs in Malaysia must first master the art of sustainable income generation before they can realistically discuss on-field performance. A significant problem for many clubs, with a few exceptions, is their proficiency in spending without a corresponding ability to generate revenue, leading to financial imbalances. He warned against overspending, stating that if a club has a budget of two million, it should not spend as if it has six million. Failure to manage finances properly, he explained, results in mounting debt and the persistent issue of unpaid salaries. This concern about the financial health of Liga M is echoed by Datuk Seri Windsor John Paul, Secretary-General of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), who previously described the league's financial situation as critical when compared to other leagues in the Southeast Asian region





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