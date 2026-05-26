Pro-Europe Rally Momentum Grows in Georgia Amid Democratic Crisis

Massive pro-European demonstrations took place in Tbilisi on Georgia's Independence Day, highlighting public discontent with the government's authoritarian drift and stalled EU accession talks. The protest, organized by a united opposition front, featured thousands calling for democratic renewal and closer ties with Europe, carried banners and portraits of jailed former president Mikheil Saakashvili. The rally occurred against a backdrop of political instability following contested 2024 elections, a suspended EU dialogue, and a government crackdown on dissent. Western sanctions have targeted Georgian Dream officials as the nation remains deeply divided over its geopolitical orientation.

Thousands of Georgia ns gathered in Tbilisi on Independence Day to demonstrate their pro-European stance and voice opposition to the government's perceived democratic backsliding and pro-Russian orientation.

The protest, marked by waves of Georgian and EU flags, saw participants march through central streets and rally outside the parliament building under heavy police surveillance. Many demonstrators carried signs stating We are Europe and displayed portraits of Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president imprisoned since 2021, who had actively pursued Western integration during his tenure.

The event was coordinated by a coalition of opposition groups striving to unite against the ruling Georgian Dream party, which faces accusations of suppressing dissent and aligning with Moscow-claims it refutes. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has insisted that EU accession remains steady and irreversible even as the process is frozen. With over 80 percent of citizens supporting EU membership according to polls, the constitutional goal faces internal political strife.

The 2024 parliamentary elections, contested as fraudulent by opposition parties, ignited prolonged unrest. After the government suspended EU accession talks until 2028, protests erupted and were met with crackdowns targeting activists, journalists, and civil society. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Georgian Dream officials, citing democratic erosion. Protesters like Maya Khidesheli and Irakli Nanadze emphasized their determination to continue demanding a European future, rejecting authoritarian governance.

The rally underscores the profound societal rift between a population渴望 European integration and a government navigating between Brussels and Moscow amid escalating tensions





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Georgia Pro-Europe Protest Tbilisi EU Accession Georgian Dream Democratic Backsliding Mikheil Saakashvili Independence Day Opposition Rally Russia Ties Western Sanctions

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