Pro Bono Commercial Mediation Initiative launched by AIAC

The initiative is in line with the aspirations behind the establishment of the Madani Mediation Centre (PMM), and it is expected to bring significant benefits to small and medium enterprises, entrepreneurs, and industry players, including those in the creative industry, and individuals dealing with small-value disputes.

The Pro Bono Commercial Mediation Initiative by the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) is set to be launched on May 18, with the aim of enhancing access to a faster and more cost-effective justice system.

The initiative will provide free mediation services for resolving 26 types of commercial disputes involving claims valued at RM250,000 and below, under the guidance of AIAC. The scope of covered disputes includes services, supplies, buying and selling, trade and marketing, real estate, companies and partnerships, as well as e-commerce and the digital economy





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Pro Bono Commercial Mediation Initiative Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) Mediation Services Small And Medium Enterprises Smart Mediation Alliance Madani Mediation Centre (PMM)

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