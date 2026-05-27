Private Hospitals in Malaysia Have Sufficient Medicine Stocks

The Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia (APHM) has stated that its member hospitals have sufficient stocks of branded and approved generic medicines. This is due to stable supplies from the respective manufacturers. Despite the ongoing Middle East conflict, the supply chains of branded and generic drugs have not been adversely impacted.

KLANG: Branded and approved generic medicine stocks in private hospitals are sufficient with supplies from the respective manufacturers stable. The Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia (APHM) said its member hospitals' branded and generic drugs supply chain s have not been adversely impacted by the Middle East conflict.

The association and its members are continuing to monitor the situation closely. Hospitals had contingency plans ready to counter possible export controls or transport disruptions. Preparations outlined by APHM include enhanced inventory management, closer coordination with manufacturers and distributors, and prioritisation protocols for critical medicines. Pharmacy teams were also on stand-by to provide clinically appropriate alternatives, if necessary, to ensure continuity of care.

The association advised members of the public, who had concerns regarding substitute medication, to consult their healthcare provider or pharmacist. Private hospitals said they will notify the public promptly if the supply situation changes





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Private Hospitals Malaysia Medicine Stocks Middle East Conflict Supply Chain

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