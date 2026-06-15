Prisons Department personnel charged over Taiping Prison riot

The Prisons Department has charged one of its personnel under Section 304(b) of the Penal Code following investigations into the Taiping Prison riot that occurred last year.

PETALING JAYA: One Prisons Department personnel has been charged under Section 304(b) of the Penal Code following investigations into the Taiping Prison riot that occurred last year.

This reflects the department's commitment to upholding the principles of accountability, integrity and sovereignty of the law. We will not protect nor compromise with any individuals found to have breached the law or regulations, regardless of rank or position, the department said in a statement on Monday (June 15). The Prisons Department said it has a zero tolerance policy towards misconduct, abuse of power or breaching regulations while in service.

The appropriate action will also be taken against those found to have committed offences, it said. It added that the department respects the investigation process and legal proceedings, pledging to give full cooperation to the authorities. At the same time, the department stresses that the management and treatment of prisoners are always carried out in line with the legal framework under the Prisons Act 1995 and related regulations.

This commitment is the foundation of operating prison institutions, ensuring aspects of safety, welfare and prospect management are carried out professionally, with integrity and in a human manner, it said. On a related development, the department said it will proceed with the prison reform agenda to modernise prison infrastructure, including building new prison complexes to replace aged ones that do not meet current demands.

The 146-year-old Taiping Prison, a National Heritage Building, has been identified as among the institutions to be replaced. The building of a new, modern, safe and conducive facility is crucial to improve institutional efficiency, strengthening safety aspects alongside preserving the welfare of prospects and prison personnel, it said. On May 25, Suhakam's public inquiry panel released its final findings on the Jan 17, 2025, Taiping Prison riot, which resulted in an elderly inmate's death.

It said this comprised excessive physical violence, the abuse of weapons and security equipment by prison staff members, negligence among senior officers and serious overcrowding matters, among others. Suhakam further proposed that disciplinary action be taken against the Taiping Prison's staff members and management, while urging the police to conduct a separate investigation into acts of violence committed by prison staff members against the detainees.

The panel suggested turning Taiping Prison into a museum, saying it is no longer fit for use as a prison





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Prisons Department Taiping Prison Riot Section 304(B) Of The Penal Code Prison Reform Agenda Modernisation Of Prison Infrastructure

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