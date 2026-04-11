Prince Harry Faces Defamation Lawsuit from AIDS Charity Sentebale

Sentebale, the African AIDS charity co-founded by Prince Harry, has launched legal proceedings against him and Mark Dyer for allegedly causing reputational harm through an adverse media campaign, marking a significant escalation in internal disputes and governance issues within the organization. The legal action, filed in London's High Court, accuses Harry and Dyer of orchestrating a campaign that resulted in cyber-bullying and operational disruption, while Harry and Dyer deny the claims and express concern about the use of charitable funds for legal action. The case follows investigations and criticisms related to mismanagement and internal disputes at Sentebale.

The African AIDS charity Sentebale , co-founded by Prince Harry , is embroiled in a legal dispute , having initiated legal proceedings against the Prince for alleged “reputational harm”.

The charity, which Prince Harry established in 2006 alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support children affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana, claims that an “adverse media campaign” orchestrated by Harry and Mark Dyer, another former trustee, has caused significant operational disruption and damage to its reputation. The case, filed on March 24th in London’s High Court, alleges defamation through libel and slander, with Sentebale accusing Harry and Dyer of being the architects of a media campaign that led to cyber-bullying targeting the charity and its leadership. The Prince and Dyer “categorically” reject the claims, expressing concern that charitable funds are being used to pursue legal action against those who built and supported the organization for nearly two decades rather than being directed towards the communities the charity was created to serve. This development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions surrounding Sentebale, particularly following a tumultuous period of internal disputes and governance issues.\The genesis of this legal battle lies in a series of events and controversies that have plagued the charity in recent years. In August 2025, the UK’s Charity Commission investigated the organization, identifying “mismanagement” but finding no evidence of widespread bullying or harassment, despite allegations leveled by the charity's chairperson, Sophie Chandauka, against Prince Harry. Chandauka had previously accused Harry of attempting to force her out and criticized his decision to bring a Netflix camera crew to a fundraising event in 2024, as well as the unplanned appearance of his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at the event. These disputes led to the departure of both Harry and Prince Seeiso from the charity last year, along with the resignation of the trustees. The Charity Commission, while clearing Harry of the bullying charges, criticized all parties involved in the dispute for allowing it to play out publicly, causing severe reputational damage to the charity. They cited “a lack of clarity in delegations” as a contributor to the “mismanagement in the administration” and issued a plan to address the governance weaknesses. The legal proceedings represent the latest chapter in this saga, highlighting the deep divisions that have fractured the organization.\The core of the conflict revolves around the impact of the alleged media campaign on Sentebale's operations and reputation. The charity claims that the campaign, attributed to Prince Harry and Mark Dyer, has significantly disrupted its ability to function effectively, hindering its efforts to support vulnerable children affected by HIV and AIDS. The nature of the alleged defamation, encompassing libel and slander, suggests that the campaign involved the dissemination of false or damaging information, causing harm to the charity's standing and credibility. The involvement of cyber-bullying further underscores the severity of the alleged attacks, creating a hostile environment for the charity's leadership and staff. This case adds a new layer to the already complex narrative surrounding Prince Harry and his relationship with the British Royal Family and the organizations he supports. It underscores the challenges faced by charities in navigating internal disputes and public scrutiny, particularly when high-profile individuals are involved. The outcome of the legal proceedings will undoubtedly have significant consequences for Sentebale's future, its reputation, and its ability to fulfill its mission





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Prince Harry Sentebale Defamation AIDS Charity Legal Dispute

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