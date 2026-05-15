Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah's Visit to Leju Robot and Huawei in Shenzhen

The Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, visited the headquarters of Leju Robot and Huawei in Shenzhen during his official visit. He received briefings on Leju Robot’s advanced robotics technologies and innovations in AI-driven automation, and viewed a robotic demonstration. He also attended a session with Huawei’s Supervisory Board Member, Wang Jianfeng, and was treated to a ride in a self-driving autonomous vehicle. Huawei, founded in 1987, is recognised for its innovative contributions in ICT and plays a significant role in supporting the Chinese Government’s objective of building an integrated digital platform for data sharing. Universiti Teknologi Brunei has established the Huawei Academy as a platform for capacity building, technical training, and professional certification.

Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah , the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, visited the headquarters of Leju Robot and Huawei in Shenzhen during his official visit.

He received briefings on Leju Robot’s advanced robotics technologies and innovations in AI-driven automation, and viewed a robotic demonstration. He also attended a session with Huawei’s Supervisory Board Member, Wang Jianfeng, and was treated to a ride in a self-driving autonomous vehicle. Huawei, founded in 1987, is recognised for its innovative contributions in ICT and plays a significant role in supporting the Chinese Government’s objective of building an integrated digital platform for data sharing.

Universiti Teknologi Brunei has established the Huawei Academy as a platform for capacity building, technical training, and professional certification





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Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah Leju Robot Huawei Shenzhen Robotics AI Education Government Innovation ICT Digital Transformation Smart Curriculum Development Technology-Based Learning AI Governance Collaboration CSR Sovereign AI Infrastructure Data Centre Network Capabilities Banking Ecosystem Citizen Services Sustainability Competitive Nation University Technology Brunei Huawei ICT Competition Cipta And Bica Awards Self-Driving Autonomous Vehicle Luxury Electric Sedan Huawei Academy Capacity Building Technical Training Professional Certification

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